With today marking International Women's Day, there couldn't be a better time to highlight all the female talent nominated at this year's Oscars, from leading ladies like Cate Blanchett and Ana De Armas, to costume designer Ruth Carter and film editor Monika Willi.

There's just a few days to go before Hollywood's biggest stars descend on Los Angeles for the Academy Awards – arguably the most prestigious ceremony for filmmakers in the US.

Ahead of this year's ceremony, 61 women were featured on the nominations list, whether being honoured for their individual performance in a film or as part of a team behind-the-scenes.

The cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Allyson Riggs

Leading the pack with the most nods for 2023 is Everything Everywhere All at Once, with the likes of Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress), Jamie Lee Curtis (Best Supporting Actress), Stephanie Hsu (Best Supporting Actress) and Shirley Kurata (Costume Design) flying the flag for the ladies on that A24 production.

A more surprising star that popped up on the nominations list this year was Andrea Riseborough, who is up for Best Actress thanks to her performance in To Leslie and a word-of-mouth campaign by Cate Blanchett, Edward Norton and Gwyneth Paltrow.

All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin are both tied with nine nominations each, with Kerry Condon (Best Supporting Actress) and Lesley Paterson (Best Adapted Screenplay) standing out in their male dominated films.

Meanwhile, it's a momentous occasion for Stephanie Hsu, who is one of many to receive her first Academy Award nomination this year, alongside the likes of Blonde's Ana De Armas and The Whale's Hong Chau.

As for behind-the-scenes, Babylon's Mary Zophres, Black Panther's Ruth Carter and Elvis' Catherine Martin are among those up for Best Costume Design, while women are also dominated the Makeup and Hairstyling category, with The Batman's Naomi Donne receiving a nod from the Academy.

Here's a full list of the inspiring women who are up for Academy Awards this Sunday:

Catherine Martin – Elvis (Best Costume Design, Best Picture, Best Production Design)

Kristie Macosko Krieger – The Fabelmans (Best Picture)

Alexandra Milchan – Tár (Best Picture)

Dede Gardner – Women Talking (Best Picture)

Frances McDormand – Women Talking (Best Picture)

Cate Blanchett – Tár (Best Actress)

Ana De Armas – Blonde (Best Actress)

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie (Best Actress)

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans (Best Actress)

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Best Actress)

Angela Bassett – Black Panther 2 (Best Supporting Actress)

Hong Chau – The Whale (Best Supporting Actress)

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin (Best Supporting Actress)

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Best Supporting Actress)

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Best Supporting Actress)

Lesley Paterson – All Quiet on the Western Front (Best Adapted Screenplay)

Sarah Polley – Women Talking (Best Adapted Screenplay)

Elisabeth Holm – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Best Animated Feature Film)

Caroline Kaplan – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Best Animated Feature Film)

Domee Shi – Turning Red (Best Animated Feature Film)

Lindsey Collins (Best Animated Feature Film)

Laura Poitras – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Best Documentary Feature)

Nan Goldin – All the Beauty and the Bloodshed (Best Documentary Feature)

Sara Dosa – Fire of Love (Best Documentary Feature)

Ina Fichman – Fire of Love (Best Documentary Feature)

Odessa Rae – Navalny (Best Documentary Feature)

Diane Becker – Navalny (Best Documentary Feature)

Melanie Miller – Navalny (Best Documentary Feature)

Kartiki Gonsalves – The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Subject)

Guneet Monga – The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Subject)

Evgenia Arbugaeva – Haulout (Best Documentary Short Subject)

Anne Alvergue – The Martha Mitchell Effect (Best Documentary Short Subject)

Beth Levison – The Martha Mitchell Effect (Best Documentary Short Subject)

Rebecca Pruzan – Ivalu (Best Live Action Short Film)

Alice Rohrwacher – Le pupille (Best Live Action Short Film)

Wendy Tilby – The Flying Sailor (Best Animated Short Film)

Amanda Forbis – The Flying Sailor (Best Animated Short Film)

Sara Gunnarsdóttir – My Year of Dicks (Best Animated Short Film)

Pamela Ribon – My Year of Dicks (Best Animated Short Film)

Diane Warren (Applause) – Tell It Like a Woman (Best Original Song)

Lady Gaga (Hold My Hand) – Top Gun 2 (Best Original Song)

Rihanna (Lift Me Up) – Black Panther 2 (Best Original Song)

Tems (Lift Me Up) – Black Panther 2 (Best Original Song)

Mitski (This Is a Life) – Everything Everywhere All At Once (Best Original Song)

Gwendolyn Yates Whittle – Avatar: The Way of Water (Best Sound)

Ernestine Hipper – All Quiet on the Western Front (Best Production Design)

Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water (Best Production Design)

Florencia Martin – Babylon (Best Production Design)

Karen Murphy – Elvis (Best Production Design)

Bev Dunn – Elvis (Best Production Design)

Karen O'Hara – The Fabelmans (Best Production Design)

Mandy Walker – Elvis (Best Cinematography)

Heike Merker – All Quiet on the Western Front (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Linda Eisenhamerová – All Quiet on the Western Front (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Naomi Donne – The Batman (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Camille Friend – Black Panther 2 (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Judy Chin – The Whale (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Anne Marie Bradley – The Whale (Best Makeup and Hairstyling)

Mary Zophres – Babylon (Best Costume Design)

Ruth Carter – Black Panther 2 (Best Costume Design)

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Best Costume Design)

Jenny Beavan – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris (Best Costume Design)

Monika Willi – Tár (Best Film Editing)

The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th March. If you’re looking for something to watch in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

