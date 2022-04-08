Like the two previous films in the series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore serves partly as a prequel to the main Harry Potter saga, as we follow Dumbledore and his allies in their quest to defeat dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

Almost 25 years after the first Harry Potter book was published, The Wizarding World continues to grow – and a third entry in the Fantastic Beasts franchise has now been released in UK cinemas.

Naturally, then, there are a fair few references to places, characters, and things we know and love from the original books and movies – and we've done our best to pick them all out below.

Read on for all the Harry Potter Easter Eggs in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

**Spoiler warning for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore**

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Harry Potter easter eggs in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Professor McGonagall

Maggie Smith as Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

While one Hogwarts teacher is relatively front and centre in the Fantastic Beasts franchise – in the shape of Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore – he's not the only one of Harry Potter's future professors to pop up during the runtime.

As she did in the previous film, Fiona Glascott makes a brief appearance as Minerva McGonagall – who we know goes on to become the Transfiguration teacher and head of Gryffindor house.

Her cameo this time around comes when she shows up at the Hog's Head pub and lends a hand to her long-term ally Dumbledore.

Funnily enough, the inclusion of McGonagall last time around caused quite a storm amongst fans – given that according to the official timeline established by previous books and films, she likely wouldn't even have been born yet when these films are set...

Quidditch

The sport of Quidditch is constantly referenced throughout the original films and books, as Harry becomes the youngest seeker in a century and goes on to form a crucial part of the Gryffindor team for the duration of his Hogwarts stay.

It's far more incidental in the Fantastic Beasts film, but there is a key scene involving Quidditch balls – including a golden snitch – towards the end of the new movie.

The balls are contained in one of the decoy cases that Dumbledore hands out to his allies to trick Grindelwald's followers in Bhutan.

The Room of Requirement

This magical room played a key role in the original books and films after it was first discovered by Harry and his friends in The Order of the Phoenix, thanks to a tip-off from Dobby the House Elf.

It was used then as a secret meeting point for Dumbledore's Army, as Harry attempted to train up a group of his fellow students for the upcoming war with Lord Voldemort.

After making a brief appearance in the previous Fantastic Beasts film, the room takes on vital importance this time around: it's where Newt, Dumbledore, and co meet before travelling by Portkey to Bhutan as they attempt to stop Grindelwald from becoming chief of the International Confederation of Wizards.

Hogwarts and Hogsmeade

Hogwarts castle makes its comeback

While the Fantastic Beasts saga has taken us to various new locations previously unseen in the Wizarding World – including the German Ministry of Magic – some more familiar places are included as well.

For the second film in a row, there are some key scenes set within the hallowed walls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in this new film, including our first return to the Great Hall since Harry Potter – where Jacob Kowalski has a minor prank played on him by some mischievous young Slytherins.

The film also once again takes us to the village of Hogsmeade, and crucially to the Hog's Head pub, where Albus' brother Aberforth is the landlord – a role he still holds during the Harry Potter films.

Harry Potter theme music

James Newton Howard provides the score for The Secrets of Dumbledore – as he did for the two previous Fantastic Beasts films – but he once again folds in John Williams' iconic original theme at crucial segments.

Advertisement

This is most prominently heard when the action moves to Hogwarts for the first time, something which is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia in millions of viewers.