The anniversary is made all the more poignant by the recent passing of the original film's iconic director William Friedkin, who died earlier this year aged 87, while it also coincides with the release of the latest sequel – The Exorcist: Believer.

That film is the first instalment in what is planned as a trilogy by writer/director David Gordon Green – who similarly rebooted the Halloween franchise in recent years – and sees original cast member Ellen Burstyn reprise her role as Chris MacNeil for the first time since that very first film.

In total, it is the sixth entry in the franchise, and although the critical response to some of the sequels and prequels has not been wholly positive, you might be wishing to plan a movie marathon to celebrate the original's 50th birthday.

Read on to find out how to watch The Exorcist films both chronologically and in release order.

The Exorcist movies in chronological order: Where does Exorcist: Believer fit in the timeline?

Although you might think that the first film would be the best place to start, the timeline actually begins with the two films that were released in the mid-2000s – both of which serve as prequels to the original.

The timeline is made all the more complicated by the fact that Exorcist: The Beginning was only given the green light after Dominion was deemed too boring to release by Warner Bros, and so the two films essentially tell the same story, but with different approaches.

Both films received decidedly mixed reviews from critics upon their releases, but if you're a true completist, this should be the starting point for a chronological marathon.

From then on the order is simple, reverting back to the order that they were released in cinemas – from that first film 50 years ago to the brand new one that has only just arrived.

It's worth noting that there is also a television series in the franchise – simply titled The Exorcist – which we haven't included in the below list.

The show aired on Fox for two seasons in 2016 and 2017 and was a direct follow-up to the first film that ignored the events of the other sequels – so attempting to fit this into a chronological list would make things a little bit too messy.

You can find the full chronological list below:

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

(2004) Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

(2005) The Exorcist (1973)

(1973) Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

(1977) The Exorcist III (1990)

(1990) The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

How to watch The Exorcist movies in release order

Of course, you might want to plan your marathon using the more simple method of release date order. If so, you can check it out below – we've even included both the aforementioned TV series and the planned next entry in the franchise, which is currently slated to land in cinemas in two years' time.

The Exorcist (1973)

(1973) Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

(1977) The Exorcist III (1990)

(1990) Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

(2004) Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist (2005)

(2005) TV SERIES: The Exorcist (2016-17)

(2016-17) The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

(2023) FUTURE: The Exorcist: Deceiver (2025)

Where to watch the Exorcist movies in the UK

Some of the Exorcist films are easier to find than others – with the two prequels from 2004 and 2005 not currently streaming on any platforms in the UK. You can find all the information you need below:

The Exorcist (1973) – Currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer for a limited time and available to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(1973) – Currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer for a limited time and available to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977) – Available to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(1977) – Available to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play The Exorcist III (1990) – Available to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play

(1990) – Available to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube, Prime Video and Google Play Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) – Not currently available for streaming, but can be purchased on physical media

(2004) – Not currently available for streaming, but can be purchased on physical media Dominion: Prequel to The Exorcist (2005) – Not currently available for streaming, but can be purchased on physical media

(2005) – Not currently available for streaming, but can be purchased on physical media The Exorcist (2016-17) Both seasons are available to stream with a subscription on Prime Video, or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube and Google Play

(2016-17) Both seasons are available to stream with a subscription on Prime Video, or to rent and buy on other platforms including YouTube and Google Play The Exorcist: Believer (2023) – Currently showing in UK cinemas

