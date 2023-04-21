Evil Dead Rise largely swaps the familiar cabin in the woods setting of the Sam Raimi originals for the top floor of an apartment building – but despite that change of locale, there is every bit as much blood and gore as we've come to expect from the series.

A decade on from the last time the franchise was rebooted, a new Evil Dead film lands in UK cinemas this weekend from Irish writer/director Lee Cronin.

As ever, the film explores events after an army of Deadites is awoken when someone unwittingly opens the Book of the Dead, with the demonic parasites this time unleashing their unique brand of carnage on an innocent family.

The unfortunate victims are single mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), her three children Danny (Morgan Davies), Bridget (Gabrielle Echols) and Kassie (Nell Fisher), and her estranged sister Beth (Lily Sullivan), who has just returned to their lives with some major life news to disclose.

If you're wondering how it all ends up for the poor family – or just need a recap after watching the film – read on to have the Evil Dead Rise ending explained. But beware, there are major spoilers ahead!

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Evil Dead Rise ending explained

The horror all begins when an earthquake reveals a secret vault underneath Ellie's apartment building. Naturally, the kids decide to investigate and in doing so they find both the Book of the Dead and a mysterious collection of records, with their curiosity soon getting the better of them...

Of course, fans of the franchise will know that opening the book and playing the record can mean only one thing: the Deadites have been awoken and are now at large in the building.

The Deadites characteristically waste no time in torturing the apartment's inhabitants, and Ellie is their first victim – brutally killed by cables in the building's elevator before she is possessed, subsequently proceeding to terrorise the other members of her family.

More like this

Bridget gets an especially raw deal, and is soon possessed herself after Deadite Ellie cuts her cheek with a tattoo gun and licks her, and things only get more violent when Ellie is lured into the corridor of the apartment block and goes on a chilling murder spree.

By the end of the bloodbath, only Beth – who has now revealed she is pregnant – and Kassie have survived the ordeal and the two manage to escape to the block's parking garage, where they are chased by a particularly gruesome Deadite monster that appears to consist of the bodies of all their family members.

After a suitably brutal showdown, Beth is successful in luring the creature into a woodchipper and it is duly destroyed, allowing her and Kassie to drive away to safety. But that's not quite the end of things...

What happens at the cabin in Evil Dead Rise?

Evil Dead Rise. StudioCanal

Although the majority of Evil Dead Rise unfolds in an apartment building, the main action is actually bookended by two sequences that take place in a cabin-in-the-woods setting that the franchise is best known for.

At the start of the film, we see two female friends who appear to be holidaying together at the cabin – only for it to emerge that one of them is clearly possessed. She viciously removes her friend's scalp and proceeds to decapitate her boyfriend who is sitting by a nearby lake.

For much of the runtime, it is unclear how these events relate to the main plot of the movie – beyond the fact that we are told the cabin scene takes place a day later in the chronology. However, after the garage scene, it becomes clear how the two strands are linked.

The possessed girl from the cabin is revealed to be another tenant of the block where Ellie lived, who had emerged in the car park to discover the bloodbath as she was preparing to drive to the cabin retreat. Naturally, she opened her mouth to scream – and the Deadite chose this moment to swoop in and possess her.

Evil Dead Rise is released in UK cinemas on Friday 21st April. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.