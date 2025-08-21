Our own three-star review from its Cannes Film Festival debut called it "thematically rich but overlong", adding that it is "a film overflowing with ideas, which is something to be praised, even if it all feels like a hot, toxic mess".

The film has been out across the pond for a while now, so read on to find out how you can watch Eddington in the UK.

No, Eddington is not streaming. Instead, the way to watch it in the UK is in cinemas, where it is finally arriving a fair few weeks after its US release in mid-July.

Eddington releases on Friday 22nd August across the UK – so head to your local cinema to watch it.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is the only way Eddington can be viewed for now, but we'll keep you updated as and when we hear any news on streaming dates.

Eddington cast – who stars in the film?

Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal in Eddington. A24

Eddington boasts Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix as its lead, Eddington sheriff Joe Cross, reuniting with writer-director Ari Aster; the two previously collaborated on Beau Is Afraid.

Starring alongside Phoenix is the currently somewhat ubiquitous Pedro Pascal, who plays Joe's rival mayoral candidate – and incumbent mayor of Eddington – Ted Garcia.

Additionally, Emma Stone portrays Joe's wife Louise, and Austin Butler plays cult leader Vernon Peak.

Also appearing are Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, and Clifton Collins Jr. You can find a full cast list below:

Joaquin Phoenix as Joe Cross

Pedro Pascal as Ted Garcia

Emma Stone as Louise Cross

Austin Butler as Vernon Jefferson Peak

Luke Grimes as Guy Tooley

Deirdre O'Connell as Dawn

Micheal Ward as Michael Cooke

Amélie Hoeferle as Sarah Allen

Clifton Collins Jr. as Lodge

William Belleau as Officer Butterfly Jimenez

Matt Gomez Hidaka as Eric Garcia

Cameron Mann as Brian

Rachel de la Torre as Paula

Amadeo Arzola as Laird

Landall Goolsby as Will

Robyn Reede as The Irate Woman

Elise Falanga as Nicolette

King Orba as Warren

Kaleb Naquin as Young Man ANTIFA

Sam Quinn as Protest Leader

Keith Jardine as Muscular Man

Ari Aster as Radio Journalist (uncredited)

James Woods as himself

Eddington plot – what is it about?

Set at the height of 2020's COVID-19 pandemic, Eddington follows the rivalry between Joe Cross and Ted Garcia as they disagree and fight over COVID masks and Black Lives Matter protests, and become increasingly aggressive towards each other.

The film is searingly political and highlights a number of significant events from recent memory, which will likely divide audiences.

Aster has provided an unwavering commentary on the events of 2020 – which will certainly leave some viewers uncomfortable.

Eddington trailer

You can watch the trailer for Eddington here:

Eddington is out in UK cinemas from Friday 22nd August.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.