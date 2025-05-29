"Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife," the post continued. "Ed hitched a ride to California when he was 20 years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back.

"He lit up the silver screens in cult classic films like Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town, earning himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever.

"Over the course of his career he appeared in over 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials. With this wide ranging body of work, he leaves behind legacy full of questionable lighting and amazing one-liners.

"Ed’s favourite role was that of the 'fun uncle'. His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces. Ed loved 7-Eleven hotdogs with disgusting amounts of ketchup. He enjoyed reminiscing about his glory days DJing at the Plainwell roller rink.

"He hated Bill Maher for no good reason. He delighted in the slow build up of telling a good story, and cheating at Cribbage. He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed. Rest in love you cranky b*****d."

Gale was born with dwarfism, and his first film role was as the in-suit performer playing the title character in Howard the Duck. He went on to appear in other films such as Spaceballs, Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, 1994's The Jungle Book, O Brother, Where Art Thou? and The Polar Express.

He also had roles in series such as Land of the Lost and My Name Is Earl, while the role for which he was most famous was as the in-suit performer for Chucky. He played the possessed doll in Child's Play, Child's Play 2, and Bride of Chucky.