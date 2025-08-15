The character is the former government handler of Odenkirk's assassin Hutch Mansell, who we find at the beginning of the movie has been handing out all sorts of violent new assignments to him as he looks to pay off the debts he built up in the first film.

He's one of many familiar faces to feature alongside Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Odenkirk in the film, with other big names including Gladiator's Connie Nielsen, Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd and iconic Wu-Tang Clan rapper RZA – all of whom reprise their roles from the previous movie,

Meanwhile, new additions for the sequel include Sharon Stone, Colin Hanks and John Ortiz.

Nobody 2 - the Mansell family. Universal Pictures

The official synopsis for the film reads: "Suburban dad Hutch Mansell, a former lethal assassin, is pulled back into his violent past after thwarting a home invasion, setting off a chain of events that unravels secrets about his wife Becca's past and his own."

That chain of events concerns events in a small tourist town named Plummerville, where he soon "finds himself in the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a bloodthirsty crime boss".

In our three-star review of the film, we said that the movie included the "familiar Nobody ingredients of bone-crunching brawls, grisly comeuppance, droll deadpan humour and a bloodily explosive climax", but added that it was "a pity a bit more flesh wasn’t added to the characters this time around".

Nobody 2 is now showing in UK cinemas.

