Go ahead and have your pick of the litter!

One Hundred and One Dalmatians

Disney

This 1961 animated classic follows Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita, who rescue their litter of puppies from Cruella De Vil – the villainous fashionista planning on turning them into fur coats. Although One Hundred and One Dalmatians is one of Disney's early releases, it's arguably one of the best – especially for dog-lovers looking for a fun, nostalgic watch.

If you're left wanting more Dalmatian action, be sure to check out the 1996 live-action adaptation – 101 Dalmatians – starring Glenn Close as a frightening Cruella de Vil. Watch One Hundred and One Dalmatians on Disney+ now.

More like this

Bolt

Disney

Starring the vocal talents of John Travolta and Miley Cyrus, this 2008 computer animated comedy follows Bolt, a canine TV star who believes he possesses super powers after spending the entirety of his life on a film set. He soon becomes convinced that his human owner Penny has been kidnapped and sets off on a cross-country adventure to 'save' her.

Joined along the way by feisty ally cat Mittens (Susie Essman) and a hamster named Rhino (Mark Walton), Bolt is an exciting family animal-fest worth watching in honour of International Dog Day. Watch Bolt on Disney+ now.

Lady & the Tramp (1955)

Disney

Disney's 1955 musical romance Lady & the Tramp was the studio's 15th animated feature film and over the last 65 years, has become an iconic patch within the pop culture quilt.

Based on a 1945 short story in Cosmopolitan magazine, this flick follows posh cocker spaniel Lady, who after getting lost while her owners are on holiday, falls in love with stray dog Tramp. Featuring a soundtrack of classic songs and that spaghetti eating scene, Lady & the Tramp is definitely worth revisiting after all these years.

The Fox and the Hound

Disney

If you're looking for a tear-jerker this International Dog Day, The Fox and the Hound is for you. While for those unfamiliar with the Disney title, it sounds like the name of your local pub – this 1981 animated drama is a touching story about friendship, growing up and social pressures within society.

Starring Mickey Rooney as Tod, a red fox left orphaned after his mother was killed by a hunter and adopted by farmer Widow Tweed, and Kurt Russell as Copper, a hunting dog owned by Widow Tweed's mean-spirited neighbour, The Fox and the Hound watches the two animals become best friends despite being 'natural enemies' and forced apart by their respective owners. Watch The Fox and the Hound on Disney+ now.

Homeward Bound

Disney

Based on Sheila Burnford's novel The Incredible Journey, this 1993 adventure comedy follows American Bulldog Chance (Michael J Fox) and his friends Shadow (Don Ameche) and Sassy (Sally Field) who, after believing their owners have abandoned them, set off on a cross-country journey to reunited with them.

A charming remake of the 1963 animated film, Homeward Bound is full of heart and action that'll leave you desperately wanting a pet, if you don't already own one. Watch Homeward Bound on Disney+ now.

Togo

Disney

This Disney+ original tells the true story of sled dog Togo and his brave owner Leonhard Seppala (Willem Dafoe), who transport diphtheria antitoxin serum across Alaska during the 1925 diphtheria epidemic.

Directed by Point Break and The Fast and the Furious' Ericson Core, this endearing drama featuring a race against time manages to remain faithful, for the most part, to the real life story whilst making the adventure an exciting and well-worth watch. Watch Togo on Disney+ now.

Lady & the Tramp (2019)

Disney

If a Disney film hasn't been given the live-adaptation treatment, can it really be considered a classic? That's not a question that needs to be considered for Lady & the Tramp however, as the studio release a CGI adaptation of the 1955 film last year, featuring the voices of Tessa Thompson as Lady and Justin Theroux as Tramp.

Just like the classic animated movie, Lady & the Tramp follows American Cocker Spaniel Lady, who becomes lost after running away from her cat-sitter and meets Tramp, a handsome stray dog whom she falls in love with. With Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen, Janelle Monáe and Benedict Wong voicing animals, while Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Yvette Nicole Brown, Arthuro Castro and Ken Jeong give real-life performances, the live-action film is well worth a watch. Watch Lady and the Tramp on Disney+ now.

Snow Dogs

Snow Dogs Disney

This 2002 adventure comedy follows celebrity dentist Ted Brooks (Cuba Gooding Jr), who discovers he's inherited his biological mother's seven Siberian Huskies – Diesel, Mack, Sniff, Yodel, Scooper, Duchess and Demon as well as a Border Collie named Nana.

Snow Dogs is a fun canine adventure with a very cute cast of furry friends and beautiful Alaskan scenic settings. Watch Snow Dogs on Disney+.

How Dogs Got Their Shapes

Disney

If you're looking for something less fictional featuring happy hounds, this 2016 National Geographic documentary is the one for you.

How Dogs Got Their Shapes explores the various breeds and variations of dogs that are found all over the planet and how their different shaped ears, tails and paws serve a purpose. Watch How Dogs Got Their Shapes on Disney+

The One and Only Ivan premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday 21st August 2020.