Dick Van Dyke has revealed he “almost” got the chance to play James Bond, but turned it down for an unexpected reason.

The 99-year-old star has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades, first rising to notoriety working in radio and on stage, before going on to star in popular shows such as The Dick Van Dyke Show and movies including Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Speaking during an appearance on the Today show this week, Van Dyke revealed that, after Chitty Chitty Bang Bang in 1968, producer Albert Broccoli approached him to take over the 007 role from Sean Connery.

“I almost did [become James Bond],” he said.

“[Producer] Albert Broccoli came to me and said, 'Would you like to be Bond?' And I said, ‘Have you heard my British accent?’ Click!” he added, referencing the criticism he received for his cockney accent in 1964’s Mary Poppins.

Van Dyke went on to add that, while he believes playing the iconic spy would “have been a great experience”, he doesn’t think audiences would have “accepted” his departure from the family-friendly roles he was known for at the time.

Dick Van Dyke as Bert in Mary Poppins. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

In the same interview, Van Dyke recalled regretting not doing a movie with Cary Grant before his death in 1986.

“I regret that every day of my life. I turned Cary Grant down. I don't believe it,” he said.

However, despite turning those roles down, Van Dyke’s career continued to prosper, and the actor is celebrating a 75-year career in acting as he approaches his 100th birthday.

He added that he’d still love to play Ebenezer Scrooge from A Christmas Carol.

"I don't want to [retire]. It's my hobby, it's my life, I love it. I'm looking for work right now," he said.



