Keaton was one of the best-known film stars, with a career spanning five decades. She received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, Golden Globes, and nominations for the Emmy and Tony Awards.

Diane Keaton as Annie Hall and Woody Allen as Alvy Singer in Annie Hall. MGM

News of Keaton's death comes as a shock to many across the globe and in Hollywood, with her most defining role coming in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather (1972) alongside Al Pacino. She went on to reprise the role in the acclaimed franchise’s second and third films.

Keaton became known for her frequent collaborations with Woody Allen, having worked together on Play It Again, Sam, Sleeper, and Love and Death. It was her fourth film with Allen, Annie Hall, that earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

She went on to star in numerous films, including Baby Boom, Father of the Bride and its sequels, The First Wives Club, and Book Club, as well as Finding Dory, Manhattan Murder Mystery, and The Family Stone.

More recently, Keaton starred in 2024’s Arthur's Whiskey and Summer Camp, with the latter marking her final performance on the big screen.

Keaton is survived by her two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke.