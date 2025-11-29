This week’s issue could technically be subtitled The Cool Edition, and believe me, we tried to make that stick. First up, we’ve got Daniel Craig: former James Bond, current sleuthing icon and arguably the coolest man ever to lean nonchalantly against an Aston Martin while removing a bow tie.

He’s back for the third Knives Out film and he’s brought Glenn Close and Josh O’Connor with him, because even cool people need cooler people to hang out with.

Then we come to Jeff Goldblum. A man so cool that he can wear sunglasses indoors and you don’t question it for a second. He chats about Wicked: For Good, jazz, Stephen Fry and being Jeff Goldblum, which, frankly, feels like a masterclass in coolness by itself.

And if that weren’t enough, we talk to the team behind Prehistoric Planet who have re-created the Ice Age in all its freezing glory. That’s as cool as it gets – thermodynamically, scientifically or even metaphorically...

However, and here is where the Cool Edition theme starts to melt slightly, we then have Russell T Davies, Russell Tovey and Gugu Mbatha-Raw talking about Davies’s new Doctor Who spin-off, The War Between the Land and the Sea.

It’s inspired by the terrifying 1970s Who story The Sea Devils, which traumatised ten-year-old me. Is it cool? Well, it’s possibly retro. And retro can be cool.

And then we have Caroline Frost’s column that catalogues the most embarrassing moments on TV. These are not cool. And then there’s Ben Elton…

So yes, we wanted this to be the Cool Edition. We really did. But I suppose what is cool is entirely up to you. Daniel Craig? Jeff Goldblum? Mammoths? A childhood memory of Jon Pertwee being menaced by a rubber sea creature? Who am I to judge?

Anyway, enjoy the issue. It’s cool. Probably.

John Wilson/Netflix © 2025

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Russell T Davies and Russell Tovey reveal their ambitious new sci-fi drama with an ecological twist.

In his new series The King and I, David Dimbleby asks if the monarchy is an institution that has a future.

A first look at the thrilling action sequences in the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians

