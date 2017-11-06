The original Lord of the Rings novels have never before been made into an episodic TV series, and there's a lot of potential here for a deeper dive into the world of Middle Earth without the time constraints of a feature-length movie.

Nothing has been made official yet – but Variety reports that the author's estate and Warner Bros Television are in talks with Amazon Studios.

This is a huge step forward as Tolkien's estate and Warner Bros have only recently made up after a massive lawsuit which has been dragging on for five years. Now it looks like they're finally ready to collaborate again.

Warner Bros is the studio behind Sir Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, which earned legions of fans, billions of dollars and tons of awards.

The director later took on The Hobbit, breaking Tolkien's tale down into yet another trilogy.