So, why the awards hype already? The Current War (gettit?) is due for a VERY Oscar-friendly release date of Friday December 22 in the US, suggesting the movie should arrive in UK cinemas in January 2018. It’s around that time of year that films such as the six-time Oscar-winning La La Land have been released, trying to catch the eye of Academy members about to vote for the award winners.

Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison

It wouldn't be the first time Cumberbatch was up for an Oscar, though. He scored a nomination in 2014 for his role as Alan Turing in The Imitation Game, but lost to Eddie Redmayne for The Theory of Everything.

However, this release date indicates that the studio behind The Current War, The Weinstein Company, are feeling confident that Cumberbatch will pull out a winning performance – even though filming is still ongoing.

And the movie is also filled with plenty of talent: Current War also stars Katherine Waterston, Nicholas Hoult, Tom Holland and Matthew Macfadyen.

However, we've got our eye on bright spark Cumberbatch to lead the awards charge (sorry).