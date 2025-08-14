The film has opened to some strong reviews in India – where it has been released at the same time as another major film, the Hindi-language epic War 2 – but when can UK audiences see the film? And will it be available on streaming?

Read on for everything you need to know about Coolie.

How to watch Coolie in the UK – is it streaming?

No, Coolie is not yet streaming– but the good news is that it couldn't be easier to watch it in the UK; you just need to take a trip to the cinema.

The film arrived in UK cinemas on Thursday 14th August – the same day it was released in India and several other territories around the world – and is showing at all the major chains throughout the country, including Odeon, Vue and Cineworld.

So, simply check your local cinemas for the latest showings and choose one which suits you!

It's not clear when the film will eventually make its way to a streaming platform in the UK, but there have been strong reports that Amazon Prime Video has secured the rights, so it's very possible you'll see it there before too long.

We'll be keeping an eye out for any updates – so do keep checking back for the latest information.

Coolie cast: Who stars in the film?

The films boasts a massive, star-studded cast which includes many big names from Indian cinema – you can find a full list below:

Rajinikanth as Devaraj 'Deva'

Nagarjuna as Simon Xavier Karthikeya Dev as young Simon

Soubin Shahir as Dayalan 'Dayal'

Upendra as Kaleesha

Shruti Haasan as Preethi

Sathyaraj as Rajasekar

Aamir Khan as Dahaa

Rachita Ram as Kalyani Dayalan

Reba Monica John as Rajasekar's daughter

Kanna Ravi as Arjun Simon

Monisha Blessy as Priya Rajasekar

Kaali Venkat as an undercover cop

Rishikanth as Simon's aide

Tamizh as a goon

Mahesh Manjrekar as Kakkar

Baburaj as Simon's goon

Charle as Rajasekar's friend

Ajay as Xavier

Pooja Hegde as Monica (cameo)

Shobana as Deva's wife (cameo)

Coolie plot: What is it about?

The film is billed as an action thriller, telling the story of a union leader and former gold smuggler who stands up to a corrupt syndicate that has been abusing low-wage workers – who are pejoratively referred to as coolies in many parts of India.

The official synopsis doesn't give too much away, but reads: "Deva, a former gold smuggler, seeks to regain his past glory by reviving his old gang with stolen technology hidden in vintage golden watches, leading to unintended consequences."

Coolie trailer

You can find a full trailer below – which will give you a good taste of what to expect from the film.

