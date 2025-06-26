The film will also star Kiara Advani and will play in IMAX cinemas around the world.

Nelson D’Souza, vice president of international distribution for production company Yash Raj Films, said in a statement: "At Yash Raj Films, we’re committed to pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema on the global stage.

"War 2 is a landmark moment in the YRF Spy Universe and we’re thrilled to partner with IMAX to deliver it in the most immersive format possible to the audience.

"War 2 pits two of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and NTR, in the most epic face-off that can truly be called a spectacle in every sense of the word, and IMAX will deliver this thrill in spades to the audience globally."

But just when will the film be released and how can fans in the UK watch it? Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch War 2.

Is War 2 available to stream?

NTR in War 2. Yash Raj Films

No, War 2 is not currently available to stream, and it's not expected that it will be for some time.

However, if fans want to rewatch the first film from 2019, War, that is currently available to stream on Prime Video in the UK, for no additional cost to subscribers.

When will War 2 be released and how will viewers in the UK be able to watch it?

NTR in War 2. Yash Raj Films

War 2 is set to be released in cinemas on Thursday 14th August 2025, including in the UK.

Watching the film in cinemas is expected to be the only way fans in the UK will be able to see it initially, although it will no doubt be released for purchase and rental and/or added to a streaming service in due course.

What is War 2 about?

Hrithik Roshan in War 2. Yash Raj Films

War 2 is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe franchise, following on from Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

While the exact nature of the film's plot is still under wraps, we know it will see Hrithik Roshan return as Kabir, with the characters taking on a new mission that spans multiple continents.

He will also come face to face with a new adversary played by RRR star NTR, with the film having been designed around having the two actors face off.

Director Ayan Mukerji told Variety: "War 2 is truly the coming together of Indian cinema with these two huge actors joining forces.

"We were aware of the expectations this pairing would set in the minds of their fans and the audience and every second was spent thinking of how to give them an experience of a lifetime when they sit in the theatres."

War 2 trailer

You can watch the trailer for War 2 right here now.

War 2 will be released in UK cinemas on Thursday 14th August 2025.

