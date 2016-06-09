What have we learnt today? That we'd all go to more sports/self defence classes if they were taught by Dave Bautista.

When Chris Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Bautista was a guest on Anna Faris's podcast, Unqualified, the trio filmed a behind-the-scenes clip where Bautista taught the couple a superhero-worthy wrestling move.

It's very cool.

