Chris Pratt and Anna Faris get a wrestling lesson from Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista
They learnt a seriously superhero move
Published: Thursday, 9 June 2016 at 7:57 am
What have we learnt today? That we'd all go to more sports/self defence classes if they were taught by Dave Bautista.
When Chris Pratt's Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Bautista was a guest on Anna Faris's podcast, Unqualified, the trio filmed a behind-the-scenes clip where Bautista taught the couple a superhero-worthy wrestling move.
It's very cool.
