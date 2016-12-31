According to the film’s synopsis, the movie is a story of the mother and daughter’s “complicated love” through an “intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.”

“Carrie wanted to make Bright Lights for Debbie and Debbie wanted to make it for Carrie,” HBO’s president of documentaries Sheila Nevins told Variety.

“If this was a Hollywood script, no one would believe it. They just loved each other so much. The bond was just unbreakable.”

Carrie Fisher – best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars saga – died on Tuesday aged 60, four days after suffering a heart attack during a book tour.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds – star of classic 1952 musical Singing In The Rain – died aged 84 one day after her daughter. The two are likely to have a joint funeral.