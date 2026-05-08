With fan excitement at fever pitch surrounding the upcoming fourth The Mummy film, Brendan Fraser has teased a little of what we can expect – and revealed he's currently getting in shape to play Rick O’Connell again.

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Fraser spoke about the film while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he said: "We’re gonna get the band back together. The only way to do it. So, we're going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last 20-whatever years."

Fraser admitted that he was "hopeful for a long while" that there could be a fourth edition in his version of the franchise, after the most recent adventure in the series landed in 2008.

"Then I was like, 'I don’t know if they are,'" he said. "Then other Mummy movies got made. But anyway, look, what we’re gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations - I should probably stop talking like this, because I don’t want to give everything away."

Fraser then told Fallon and his audience to "please wish me luck", as he's "doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape."

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So far, we know that Fraser will be joined in the film by Rachel Weisz, reprising her role as Evelyn Carnahan-O'Connell from the first two films, after she sat out the third and was replaced by Maria Bello.

We also know that it will be directed by Radio Silence (aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett), written by Dave Coggeshall, and that it is set for release on 15 October 2027.

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Explaining how they got Fraser and Weisz on board, Bettinelli-Olpin said earlier this year that it was all because of Coggeshall’s script, which he said has "all of the heart and the character that you could hope for".

Gillett added: "I don’t think Brendan and Rachel are getting involved unless they love that script, and what they read, I think they really liked. And it’s a good script. It’s gonna be fun to make."

As to whether other characters from the original films, such as John Hannah's Jonathan could show up, that currently remains to be seen.

The Mummy 4 is set to be released in cinemas on 15 October 2027.

The first three films in The Mummy franchise are currently available to stream on Sky Movies and NOW.

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