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Brendan Fraser teases fans about The Mummy 4 and reveals he's "doing my best" to get into shape for it
"We're going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last 20-whatever years."
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Published: Friday, 8 May 2026 at 12:06 pm
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