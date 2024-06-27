He died on Tuesday night (25th June) surrounded by his family in the Inland Empire, California, his agent confirmed to the PA news agency.

His agent added that it is thought Cobbs died of natural causes.

Cobbs racked up an impressive 200 film and TV credits throughout the course of his career.

Born in 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, he began his acting career with stage companies such as the African American Performing Arts Center and Karamu House Theatre in Cleveland and, in New York City, the Negro Ensemble Company.

However, his big screen debut came in 1974 with a role in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.

During the mid-to-late 1970s, the actor went on to appear in the TV show Good Times and in films such as Greased Lightning and The Hitter.

Cobbs had roles throughout the 1980s in films such as The Colour of Money, John Sayles's The Brother from Another Planet and The Cotton Club, and in TV series such as Sesame Street, Kate & Allie, Spencer For Hire and LA Law.

The 1990s saw Cobbs continue his streak of starring roles, with appearances in films such as The Hudsucker Proxy, That Thing You Do! and Air Bud, and TV appearances in shows such as Designing Women, The Trials of Rosie O’Neil, Coach, Empty Nest, Northern Exposure, Ed and ER.

In 1992, he starred in the hit movie The Bodyguard, taking on the role of Whitney Houston's manager, Bill Devaney.

In later years, the actor played the role of retirement-bound security guard Reginald in 2006’s Night at the Museum, before reprising the part for the 2014 sequel.

In a statement posted on Facebook following Cobb's death, his brother Thomas Cobbs said on behalf of his family: "Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California.

"A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones.

"As a family we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."