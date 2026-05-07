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Sean Connery's 10 best movies: From Dr No to The Untouchables
The first ever James Bond had a varied career on the big screen – combining his iconic 007 role with all sorts of other film projects. Here are the 10 best.
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Published: Thursday, 7 May 2026 at 7:00 am
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