We're reaching the end of 2025, but – as is usually the case at this time of year – there are still a lot of major releases to come, and November's slate is absolutely packed with big hitters.

In terms of franchise fare, the month gets off to a good start with Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands – starring Elle Fanning – while fans of the Now You See Me films will be glad to see the return of The Four Horsemen (and a new batch of younger magicians) in the third entry in that series.

There's also two more big star-studded Netflix releases ahead of their streaming debuts in December, with Noah Baumbach's comedy drama Jay Kelly and the third Knives Out Mystery Wake Up Dead Man both getting limited theatrical runs.

As for awards contenders, it's well worth checking out Jennifer Lawrence's turn in Lynne Ramsay's Die My Love and Sydney Sweeney's performance in true story boxing drama Christy, with both stars in the running to be nominated for Best Actress at next year's Oscars.

There's also a new horror film from Longlegs director Oz Perkins, Edgar Wright's new adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man and a sequel to Disney's Zootropolis, plus new films starring Brenda Blethyn, Benedict Cumberbatch and Ethan Hawke. And that's before we even get to the biggest release of the month: Wicked: For Good.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

Best films released in the UK this month: November 2025

Predator: Badlands

Elle Fanning as Thia in Predator: Badlands. 20th Century Studios

Release date: Friday 7th November in cinemas

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg returns with another new entry in the Predator franchise – which is the first film in the series to make a member of the Predator species the protagonist.

It follows young outcast Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) after he's sent to a remote planet and strikes up an unlikely bond with a synthetic human named Thia (Elle Fanning), with some interesting connections to the Alien franchise along the way.

Dragonfly

Brenda Blethyn in Dragonfly. Lissa Haines-Beardow / Two Bunglaow Films

Release date: Friday 7th November in cinemas

Brenda Blethyn and Andrea Riseborough star in this hard-hitting British drama from writer/director Paul Andrew Williams, about the unlikely bond between a vulnerable pensioner and her next door neighbour who offers to lend a hand.

Mixing social realist drama that recalls the work of Ken Loach and Mike Leigh with more thriller elements, it's a highly effective film that aims to dig deep into the heart of broken Britain.

The Running Man

Glen Powell in The Running Man. Paramount

Release date: Wednesday 12th November in cinemas

Edgar Wright directs this second adaptation of Stephen King's novel – with Glen Powell starring in the role previously played by Arnold Schwarzenegger and a supporting cast that also includes Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Michael Cera and Emilia Jones, among other.

As with the previous film, it is set in a near-future society and follows a man named Ben Richards who is forced to take part in a gruesome reality show titled The Running Man, in which contestants must survive being hunted by professional assassins, Beyond that, there are major departures from the previous version.

Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Rosamund Pike in Now You See Me.

Release date: Friday 14th November in cinemas

The Four Horsemen – and a new generation of younger magicians – return for this third entry in the popular heist series, which sees Rosamund Pike playing the villain.

Her character is Veronika Vanderberg, the heir to a diamond fortune whose evil deeds must be exposed by the two generations of magicians. The new younger characters are played by Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa and Justice Smith, while Jesses Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco and Isla Fisher all reprise their previous roles.

Jay Kelly

George Clooney as Jay Kelly and Adam Sandler as Ron Sukenick in Jay Kelly. Cr. Peter Mountain/Netflix © 2025.

Release date: Friday 14th November in cinemas (comes to Netflix on 5th December)

Noah Baumbach's star-studded comedy drama is getting a brief theatrical release before it arrives on Netflix next month.

It follows the titular movie star (played by George Clooney) and his loyal manager Ron (Adam Sandler) as they embark on an "unexpectedly profound journey" through Europe, with the stellar supporting cast including the likes of (deep breath) Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Riley Keough, Jim Broadbent, Patrick Wilson, Eve Hewson, Greta Gerwig, Lenny Henry, Emily Mortimer, Isla Fisher, Jamie Demetriou and Louis Partridge, among others.

Keeper

Keeper.

Release date: Friday 14th November in cinemas

Oz Perkins follows up his recent horror films Longlegs and The Monkey with this surrealist chiller about a sinister cabin in the woods, starring Tatiana Maslany (who also appeared in The Monkey).

The official synopsis teases: "Liz and Malcolm head to a secluded cabin for their anniversary weekend. Liz, alone after Malcolm suddenly returns to the city, is approached by an evil entity that unveils the cabin's secrets."

Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence in Die My Love. Mubi

Release date: Friday 14th November in cinemas

Jennifer Lawrence gives one of the best performances of the year in this intense film from writer/director Lynne Ramsay about a woman suffering from postpartum psychosis – based on the novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz.

The film also features Robert Pattinson, LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek and includes all sorts of images that will be hard to shake from your mind after watching, with the unpredictable film mirroring the inner chaos felt by its protagonist.

The Thing with Feathers

The Thing with Feathers

Release date: Friday 21st November in cinemas

This adaptation of Max Porter's award-winning book stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a grieving widower and father of two who is visited by a large, ominous crow as he tries to come to terms with the death of his wife.

The Crow – who is voiced by David Thewlis – is the living embodiment of the character's grief, and presents some major problems as he tries to cope with a return to normal life.

Wicked: For Good

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked: For Good. Universal Studios

Release date: Friday 21st November in cinemas

This one needs no introduction: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return as Elphaba and Glinda for the second part of Jon M Chu's hugely popular Oz-based musical adaptation.

Based on the second half of the stage show, it picks up where last year's Oscar-nominated film left off and even includes a couple of brand new musical numbers penned by composer Stephen Schwartz.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Josh O’Connor as Jud Duplenticy and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. John Wilson/Netflix

Release date: Wednesday 26th November in cinemas (comes to Netflix on 5th December)

Daniel Craig returns as sleuth Benoit Blanc for a third starry murder mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson, which is getting a limited theatrical run ahead of a December Netflix debut.

Supporting players this time include Josh O'Connor, Josh Brolin, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close and Cailee Spaeny, with Blanc called in to assist after the charismatic monsignor of a small Catholic parish is found dead in mysterious – and seemingly impossible – circumstances.

Blue Moon

Blue Moon.

Release date: Friday 28th November in cinemas

The latest collaboration between directer Richard Linklater and star Ethan Hawke explores the end of the creative partnership between legendary songwriters Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart, as the former embarks on a hugely successful new collaboration with Oscar Hammerstein.

Hawke plays Lorenz as a witty but tragic figure, while Andrew Scott shines as Rodgers, with the action all unfolding over one evening following the opening night of Rodgers and Hammersteins's groundbreaking new musical Oklahoma!

Zootropolis 2

Zootropolis 2.

Release date: Friday 28th November in cinemas

This Disney sequel sees animal detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde going undercover to catch a mysterious reptile, who "turns the mammal metropolis of Zootropolis upside down".

The starry voice cast includes roles for Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Shakira, Ke Huy Quan and Andy Samberg.

Christy

Christy.

Release date: Friday 28th November in cinemas

Sydney Sweeney delivers a knock-out central performance in this emotional true story drama about pioneering boxer Christy Martin, one of the most influential woman in the sport's history.

In addition to exploring the rise of her career, the hard-hitting film also explores her toxic marriage to abusive husband and former coach James V Martin, who is chillingly played by Ben Foster.

