That includes the latest instalments in a number of popular franchises, with a third Creed film, a sixth entry in the Scream franchise, the fourth chapter of the John Wick series and a sequel to superhero flick Shazam all arriving in the coming weeks.

This year's batch of Oscars hopefuls might have come and gone in UK cinemas ahead of the ceremony in March – but there are plenty of other brand new releases to look forward to in the month ahead.

There are also a couple of exciting new horror releases starring Mia Goth to look forward to, with the star reprising her role from last year's X in the acclaimed prequel Pearl in addition to taking on one of the lead roles in Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool, opposite Alexander Skarsgård.

Other exciting releases include the British romcom Rye Lane as well as 65, an original sci-fi thriller starring Adam Driver, and younger viewers can also look forward to the new animated adventure Mummies.

And on streaming, a film based on the iconic computer game Tetris is arriving on Apple TV+, billed as a "Cold War–era thriller on steroids".

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – watch the video above or read on for our choices.

Creed III

Michael B Jordan as Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson in Creed III. WB

Release date: Friday 3rd March in cinemas

Michael B Jordan returns as Adonis Creed for a third time, with the actor also stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut.

This time around, he faces childhood friend and former boxing prodigy Damian 'Dame' Anderson (Jonathan Majors) who has resurfaced after serving time in prison especially eager to prove himself in the ring.

It's also notable for being the first film in the Rocky franchise not to include Sylvester Stallone.

Scream VI

Ghostface in Scream 6. Paramount Pictures

Release date: Friday 10th March in cinemas

Ghostface is back causing terror once again – this time haunting four former Woodsboro residents who have moved to New York City following the events of the previous film.

There's no Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, but Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox all return alongside newcomers Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Who could be behind the mask this time?

65

Adam Driver as Mills in 65. Sony Pictures

Release date: Friday 10th March in cinemas

This original sci-fi thriller stars Adam Driver as Mills – a captain who crash lands on what he believes to be a distant planet only for it to emerge that it is actually Earth 65 million years ago.

He must team up with the only other human survivor Koa (Ariana Greenblatt) as the pair attempt to survive amidst all manner of dangerous prehistoric creatures.

Pearl

Pearl. Universal

Release date: Friday 17th March in cinemas

This prequel to Ti West's horror flick X arrived to rave reviews in the US last year, and now finally arrives in UK cinemas – with Mia Goth reprising her role as the titular villain during her younger years.

The film follows Pearl as she dreams of the glamorous life she's seen in movies while she's stuck on an isolated farm caring for her ailing father. A third entry in the series, MaxXxine, has already been confirmed.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros.

Release date: Friday 17th March in cinemas

This sequel to 2019's Shazam! sees Zachary Levi return as the titular superhero, with Asher Angel also back as Billy Batson in his teenage form.

The plot this time follows Billy and his fellow foster kids after they are confronted by a vengeful trio of ancient gods who have arrived on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago.

Rye Lane

Rye Lane. Searchlight

Release date: Friday 17th March in cinemas

Raine Allen-Miller makes her directorial debut with this romantic comedy set in south London.

The film follows Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonnson), two 20-somethings who have both recently gone through bad break-ups, as they connect over the course of one eventful day.

Infinity Pool

Infinity Pool. Universal

Release date: Friday 24th March in cinemas

This new horror flick from Brandon Cronenberg stars Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård and won some rave reviews following its Sundance Film Festival premiere in January.

Goth and Skarsgård star as a holidaying couple who are tempted outside their resort by a mysterious woman, only to find themselves coming face to face with a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror – with dreadful repercussions for them.

John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves stars in John Wick: Chapter 4. Lionsgate

Release date: Friday 24th March in cinemas

Four years after his last appearance as the titular hit man, Keanu Reeves returns for this fourth entry in the high-octane action franchise.

The story this time around sees him take his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York and Paris to Japan and Berlin.

Tetris

Taron Egerton in Tetris. Apple TV Plus

Release date: Friday 31st March on Apple TV+

When a Tetris movie was first announced back in 2020, some cinemagoers wondered how the iconic computer game could possibly be adapted into a film – and now we have an answer.

This cold-war thriller tells the incredible true story of the high-stakes legal battle to secure the intellectual property rights to the game against the wishes of the KGB, with Taron Egerton, Toby Jones and Roger Allam among the cast.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves

Hugh Grant in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Paramount Pictures

Release date: Friday 31st March in cinemas

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant all star in this adaptation of the hugely popular fantasy tabletop game – which has no narrative connection to the previous trilogy released between 2000 and 2012.

The film concerns a group of thieves who travel to a distant realm to stop a great evil from enslaving the world – only for their quest to go awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Mummies

Mummies. WB

Release date: Friday 31st March in cinemas

This animated adventure boasts a starry voice cast that includes the likes of Sean Bean, Hugh Bonneville and Celia Imrie.

It follows a trio of ancient mummies who end up in present-day London and embark on a journey in search of an old ring belonging to the royal family.

