Two months on from its release in cinemas, a streaming release date has been confirmed for the comedy film The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman.

The film, which hit cinemas in August, will be available to watch on Disney Plus from 3rd December this year – so not too long to wait at all.

The Roses is a savage and star-filled reimagining of the 1989 classic The War of the Roses, itself based on the novel of the same name by Warren Adler.

It starred Cumberbatch and Colman as the seemingly perfect couple, Ivy and Theo, both of whom appear successful and happy in their day-to-day lives.

However, their relationship suddenly goes into freefall after Theo’s career nosedives and Ivy’s own ambitions take off, in what has been described as “a story of real life gone spectacularly wrong".

Directed by Jay Roach, the film also boasted a starry supporting cast including Andy Samberg, Ncuti Gatwa, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Chao, Hala Finley, Jamie Demetriou and Sunita Mani.

Andy Samberg and Benedict Cumberbatch in The Roses. Searchlight Pictures

It has largely been well received by critics, with the Hollywood Reporter stating that "Cumberbatch and Coleman are terrific" and has been certified as Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with 65 per cent of 187 critics' reviews being positive.

In our own review, we gave the film three stars out of five, finding it to be fun but toothless, arguing that its two leads perhaps failed to fully portray the bitterness that comes to the fore as the film progresses.

Described as a satirical black comedy, it will hitting the streaming service just in time for Christmas.

