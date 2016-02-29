Batman smokes out Superman in latest Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice clip
Batman would make a great magician based on this latest fight scene
Published: Monday, 29 February 2016 at 8:51 am
Batman looks to be struggling in the latest clip of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He's down on the floor as Superman yells about being able to kill him if he wanted to.
Batman's alive, it seems, because Superman has decided he can be. He's nice like that.
But Batman (Ben Affleck) must be a fan of magicians, as he pulls out a device and – with a quick twist here, quick twiddle there – creates a huge puff of smoke.
Suddenly he's suddenly behind Superman (Henry Cavill) holding a gun. The scene would definitely have been improved if he'd yelled 'Abracadabra', but hey, everyone's a critic.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice arrives in cinemas from 25 March
