Bridge of Spies actor Mark Rylance has won Best Supporting Actor at 2016's Bafta Film Awards, seeing off competition from Christian Bale (The Big Short), Benicio Del Toro (Sicario), Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation) and Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight).

The ceremony at London's Royal Opera House was hosted by Stephen Fry for the 11th time and saw the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt and Brie Larson in attendance.

This year's nominations were dominated by Carol and Rylance's Bridge of Spies with nine apiece, closely followed by The Revenant with eight nods.

2016 has seen an open race in the best supporting actor category, with Ruffalo, Rylance and Bale all nominated for the Academy Awards later this month. Elba was a surprise omission from the Oscars shortlist, with The Revenant's Tom Hardy and Creed's Sylvester Stallone nabbing the final two spots instead.

