Bridge of Spies actor Mark Rylance has won Best Supporting Actor at 2016's Bafta Film Awards, seeing off competition from Christian Bale (The Big Short), Benicio Del Toro (Sicario), Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation) and Mark Ruffalo (Spotlight).

Advertisement

The ceremony at London's Royal Opera House was hosted by Stephen Fry for the 11th time and saw the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Brad Pitt and Brie Larson in attendance.