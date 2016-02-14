Bafta Film Awards 2016: Alejandro González Iñárritu wins Best Director
The film-makers behind The Big Short, The Revenant, Carol, Bridge of Spies and The Martian were all in the running
Alejandro González Iñárritu has been named Best Director at the 2016 Bafta Film Awards for The Revenant.
The film-maker was competing against Adam McKay (The Big Short), Todd Haynes (Carol), Steven Spielberg (Bridge of Spies) and Ridley Scott (The Martian) for the prize.
Tonight's ceremony saw all five films up for multiple awards with Carol and Bridge of Spies leading the charge at nine nominations apiece, closely followed by The Revenant with eight.
The Bafta Film Awards were hosted by Stephen Fry – his 11th time on the podium – and were held at London's Royal Opera House, attended by the likes of Kate Winslet, John Boyega, Eddie Redmayne, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett.