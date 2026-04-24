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Andy Serkis responds to backlash over his version of Animal Farm – and argues what George Orwell would have wanted
The new animation retells the classic story and aims it towards a younger audience.
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Published: Friday, 24 April 2026 at 12:43 pm
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