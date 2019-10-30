Hacksaw Ridge actor Garfield will play Jon, who is working on Superbia, the musical which he is hoping will give him his big break. Other roles in the musical that have yet to be cast include Jon's girlfriend Susan, a ballet teacher, and his flatmate Michael, who trades in his performing arts ambitions for a lucrative career in business.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of "Hamilton" celebrate on stage the receiving of Grammy award after "Hamilton"( Getty Images)

Miranda, who previously starred in Mary Poppins Returns and is set to play Texan balloonist Lee Scoresby in BBC One's upcoming His Dark Materials adaptation, will direct, while Dear Evan Hanson playwright Steven Levenson will adapt Larson's original script.

Advertisement

Both Miranda and Larson share something in common — the pair are only two of nine stage musical creators to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.