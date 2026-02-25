The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood has reportedly found her next major TV role.

Ad

According to Deadline, the star is set to play the lead role in an upcoming television adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s 1847 novel, Jane Eyre.

The adaptation is reportedly being produced by Working Title, the company behind the new Sense and Sensibility film starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, and penned by Miriam Battye (Succession).

The novel follows the title character’s life from a harsh childhood to her role as governess at Thornfield Hall, where she falls in love with the estate's brooding and tormented master, Mr Rochester.

Jane Eyre has received multiple adaptations over the years on stage and screen.

Recent takes include Cary Fukunaga's 2011 film starring Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender, and a 2006 BBC miniseries which starred Ruth Wilson as Jane.

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3. HBO

Wood’s breakout role in Netflix’s hit series Sex Education earned her Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for best supporting actress.

Since then, the star has gone on to appear in the likes of the Netflix miniseries Toxic Town, the British comedy series Film Club, and the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

Other credits include Channel 4 series Alice & Jack, and movies The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Living and Seize Them!.

News of the new Jane Eyre adaptation follows hot on the heels of Emerald Fennell’s controversial Wuthering Heights feature, which divided viewers and critics alike with its bold casting and overtly modern lens on sexuality and relationships.

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.