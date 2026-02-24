After its first season finished airing at the end of last year, MGM+ has confirmed that its Robin Hood series will return for a second season, with filming set to take place this summer.

The series, which is one of MGM+’s all-time best first-season performers, will film its 10-episode second season at PFI Studios in Serbia.

The synopsis for the upcoming season 2 says that it "expands the world beyond Sherwood and Nottingham into the treacherous courts of England, France, and Rome, transforming the outlaw rebellion into a high stakes battle for the soul of a kingdom".

The synopsis continues: "As the Angevin empire threatens to tear itself apart, Rob and Marian are drawn into the orbit of kings and queens, forced to wield the very instruments of Norman power - politics, gold and betrayal - to secure a future for the Saxons. What begins as a fight for survival becomes a reckoning with power itself.

"Sweeping in scope yet intimate in emotion, season 2 deepens the romance, sharpens the rivalries, and reimagines the legend as a prestige drama about love, legacy and the price of becoming history."

Jack Patten as Rob in Robin Hood. Aleksandar Letic/MGM+

While John Glenn is returning as showrunner, it has not yet been confirmed which cast members will be back. Season 1 starred Jack Patten as Rob, Lauren McQueen as Marian, Sean Bean as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Lydia Peckham as Priscilla of Nottingham, Steven Waddington as the Earl of Huntingdon and Connie Nielsen as Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine.

In a statement, Michael Wright, global head of MGM+, said: "Robin Hood quickly became one of our top-performing original series of all time, and the response from our audiences both in the US and abroad has been exceptional.

"We're thrilled to continue this epic adventure for a second season. John Glenn, [executive producer and director] Jonathan English, and the entire creative team have reimagined this legendary tale with remarkable depth and authenticity, and we can't wait to see where they take us next."

Speaking back in November, Patten and McQueen both spoke about the potential for another season, telling Manchester Evening News that they would "love to do a [season] 2".

McQueen said: "I think the season ends quite interestingly for every single character. I think it could develop, but we just wanted to do the best we could for season 1. It's a really exciting young cast as well, so talented. I'm so excited for everyone to see new actors.

"We were just like a big family at the end and I think you can really see that energy on screen."

Robin Hood is available to watch on MGM+.

