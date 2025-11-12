It's time to get festive as Netflix gets into the Christmas spirit with a brand new rom-com, adding yet another movie to its holiday universe.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas follows a recently divorced Kate (Alicia Silverstone), who is hoping for a picture-perfect family Christmas one last time before she sells her house, often referred to as The Mothership.

But her dreams of a quiet family Christmas are derailed when her ex-husband Everett (Oliver Hudson) introduces his new girlfriend, who plans to spend Christmas with the family.

With holiday vibes aplenty, scroll on to get to know the cast of A Merry Little Ex-Mas, the first of four new holiday movies joining Netflix this year.

A Merry Little Ex-Mas cast: Who stars in the Netflix Christmas rom-com?

The full cast is below. Scroll down for more information on who they play and where you know them from.

Alicia Silverstone as Kate

Oliver Hudson as Everett

Jameela Jamil as Tess

Pierson Fodé as Chet

Melissa Joan Hart as April

Wilder Hudson as Gabriel

Emily Hall as Sienna

Timothy Innes as Nigel

Alicia Silverstone plays Kate

(L-R) Oliver Hudson as Everett and Alicia Silverstone as Kate in A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Who is Kate? Kate is a city girl at heart but moved to the quaint town of Winterlight for love. There, she left her dreams of being an architect behind and became a handywoman. She has a passion for the environment and always tries to be eco-conscious.

What else has Alicia Silverstone been in? Alicia Silverstone made her film debut in 1993's The Crush, before she later starred in cult classic Clueless. Her other roles includes '90s movies The Babysitter, Excess Baggage and True Crime. Her career has taken her to the TV screen too, having starred in Miss Match, Suburgatory and American Woman. Her recent credits include Bugonia and Irish Blood.

Oliver Hudson plays Everett

(L-R) Alicia Silverstone as Kate and Oliver Hudson as Everett in A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Who is Everett? Everett is a doctor and Kate's ex-husband. He often buried himself in his work which caused a rift in his marriage.

What else has Oliver Hudson been in? Oliver Hudson is best known for his roles in Rules of Engagement, Nashville and Scream Queens. His other movie credits include Happy Gilmore 2, Walk of Shame and Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles.

Jameela Jamil plays Tess

(L-R) Oliver Hudson as Everett and Jameela Jamil as Tess in A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Marni Grossman/Netflix

Who is Tess? Tess is Everett's new girlfriend and is the founder of a non-profit organisation.

What else has Jameela Jamil been in? Most notably, Jameela Jamil starred in The Good Place, playing Tahani Al-Jamil, and has since starred in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin and Poker Face. She has done numerous voice work for the likes of Star Trek: Prodigy, Mira, Royal Detective and Netflix's Love at First Sight.

Pierson Fodé plays Chet

Pierson Fodé as Chet in A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Netflix

Who is Chet? Chet is Kate's new love interest with multiple jobs in Winterlight.

What else has Pierson Fodé been in? Pierson Fodé recently starred alongside Miranda Cosgrove in the Netflix movie The Wrong Paris. He is best known for his role in The Bold and the Beautiful, for which he was nominated for two Emmy Awards. His other credits include Based on a True Story, Swiped and The Man from Toronto.

Melissa Joan Hart plays April

(L-R) Alicia Silverstone as Kate, Melissa Joan Hart as April and Pierson Fodé as Chet in A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Marni Grossman/Netflix

Who is April? April is Kate's best friend and godmother to her children.

What else has Melissa Joan Hart been in? Melissa Joan Hart is best known for her leading role in Sabrina the Teenage Witch and various other sitcoms including No Good Nick and Melissa & Joey. Her most recent credits include Killing the Competition, The Bad Guardian and Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story.

Wilder Hudson plays Gabriel

(L-R) Wilder Hudson as Gabriel and Oliver Hudson as Everett in A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Marni Grossman/Netflix

Who is Gabriel? Gabriel is Kate and Everett's son who dreams of becoming a firefighter.

What else has Wilder Hudson been in? Wilder Hudson will make his feature-film debut in A Merry Little Ex-Mas. before this movie "had never done anything before" and "had just finished acting class outside of school", as per his father, Oliver Hudson's, interview with People.

Emily Hall plays Sienna

(L-R) Alicia Silverstone as Kate and Emily Hall as Sienna in A Merry Little Ex-Mas. Marni Grossman/Netflix

Who is Sienna? Sienna is Kate and Everett's daughter who returns for Christmas from studying abroad in the UK.

What else has Emily Hall been in? Emily Hall has appeared in Malibu Surf, Loot and more recently, Cutman.

Timothy Innes plays Nigel

Who is Nigel? Nigel is Sienna's boyfriend whom she met whilst studying in the UK.

What else has Timothy Innes been in? Timothy Innes has starred in a handful of movies and TV programmes, most notably The Last kingdom as King Edward. His other credits include Harlots, The Favourite and Ashes in the Snow.

