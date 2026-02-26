Mark your calendars for Saturday 9 May this year, as one of boxing's biggest events is on its way.

WBO world champion Fabio Wardley is set to defend his title against former IBF ruler Daniel Dubois. As the two biggest punching heavyweights in the world, this match is set to be one for the history books.

This monumental boxing event will see Dubois attempt to become a two-time heavyweight world champion.

The fight will be available to watch on DAZN; however, if you want to be there to see history in the making, we're here to help you do just that. Here's what you need to know.

Wardley vs Dubois will face off against each other on Saturday 9 May 2026 at Co-op Live in Manchester.

When do tickets go on sale for Wardley vs Dubois?

Fabio Wardley Richard Pelham/Getty Images

General sale tickets will be released at 12pm on Friday 27 February.

Are there Wardley vs Dubois pre-sale tickets?

There are two pre-sales available for the Wardley vs Dubois match.

Co-op pre-sale is currently live and will run until 11am on Friday 27 February.

Past Bookers pre-sale went live at 12pm on Thursday 26 February and run until 11am on Friday 27 February.

Are there hospitality tickets for Wardley vs Dubois?

If you want to take your boxing experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets.

There are currently a range of hospitality tickets on offer at Seat Unique, with benefits ranging from premium padded seating to food and drink.

How to get Wardley vs Dubois tickets

Simply head over to Ticketmaster when general tickets are set live. If you want to be in with the best chance of getting the exact seats of your choose, we'd recommend logging on 15 minutes before tickets go on sale.

