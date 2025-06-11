The play, which follows family drama unfolding at a wedding in the Nottinghamshire town of Mansfield, enjoyed a smash-hit sold-out run at the National Theatre last year. Now, just one year later, the production is set for a West End transfer with both new and returning cast members.

Lucy Black, Sinéad Matthews, Philip Whitchurch and Alan Williams will be reprising their roles as Hazel, Sylvia, Uncle Pete and Tony respectively, while new cast members will include Dorothy Atkinson (Ludwig, Saltburn) as Aunty Carol, Adrian Bower (Gangs of London, Teachers) as John and Julian Kostov (The White Lotus, Shadow and Bone) as Marek.

For Julian, Till The Stars Come Down will be his West End debut - and what a play to debut in. In his own words, "It has everything: dancing, singing, fighting, sex!"

His fellow cast members agree, with Adrian describing the play as "epic in its scale", while also still appealing to a wide audience. He adds, "I think it's hugely accessible to many people. I can imagine people that don't often go to the theatre could come and watch this and have a brilliant night."

One of the huge draws of Till The Stars Come Down is the highly relatable, nuanced and fully developed characters. "It's a very Greek tragic comedy," says Julian, "but the story is very universal and a lot of people can see themselves in the story."

Adrian adds, "I feel that these characters are so recognisable. I feel that, even though I didn't grow up in Mansfield, I can think of plenty of people where I grew up, who you could transpose into that setting as well."

When it comes to these authentic, larger-than-life characters, both Dorothy and Marek have drawn on their own experiences to help bring them to life. Hailing from Mansfield, where the play is set, Dorothy says, "It's set in a very particular area that's not been represented and I'm championing that because I'm actually from that area originally.

"My mum and my sister still live there, so I've got a rich experience of these kind of women who are tough women - but they're not tough in a negative way. They're strong and resilient and funny. So I've been lucky that I can draw on that."

Following on from Dorothy, Julian expands on how his Eastern European identity helps him to identify with Marek: "I know the kind of prejudice that sometimes you have to to deal with, and sometimes it leaves a mark on you.

"On stage, you don't see many Eastern Europeans with a real heart that are three-dimensionally written, and Beth Steel has done an amazing job writing this character and knowing what he's going through psychologically within society in the UK; a society that seemingly doesn't want him there."

The camaraderie and support between the cast members is clear to see, as is their passion for the material at hand.

Adrian speaks of when he went to see the initial production at the National Theatre: "I saw it at the National and we came out absolutely gobsmacked. To get offered the chance to be a part of that is amazing."

Of course, this passion for the source material and the original production at the National Theatre means that being charged with bringing the revival to the West End is a big task and a big honour.

Dorothy says, "We've got big shoes to fill, those people coming to do the parts, because it's phenomenal." She adds confidently, "I think the nuances we're bringing will make it fresh."

Julian agrees, saying, "Of course, when another actor is playing a part, you see new things in that as an audience member."

All in all, this West End transfer is set to be, as Dorothy says, "true to spirit, true to the original". And what is the spirit of Till The Stars Come Down? A universal story with characters who are, she continues, "extraordinary in their ordinary".

Buy Till The Stars Come Down tickets at LOVEtheatre

When and where can I see Till The Stars Come Down?

Till The Stars Come Down will be playing at Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 13-week run from 1st July until 27th September 2025.

How to get Till The Stars Come Down tickets

Simply head on over to the LOVEtheatre website to purchase tickets to the show of your choice. Bear in mind that ticket prices will vary depending on the date of the performance and the seats you select.

