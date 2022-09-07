Ah, for it to be 2013 again. The 1975 released their self-titled debut album during this year, which included the immensely popular singles 'Chocolate', 'Sex', and 'Robbers'. Their second album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It, came out three years later in 2016, and not only reached number one in the UK, but in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

If you were on Tumblr back in the day, you’ll know the cultural impact The 1975 had on teenagers everywhere. Our dashboards were full of neon squares, grungy photos of Matty Healey, and black and white snaps from gigs with quotes written across them like "I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it."

Their third and forth albums, titled A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships (2018) and Notes on a Conditional Form (2020) also reached number one in the UK — surprise, surprise!

In the year 2022, The 1975 are still as popular as ever. The Cheshire band’s fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, will drop in October this year, and the group has already teased us with three singles from the album: 'Part Of The Band', 'Happiness', and brand-new track 'I’m In Love With You'.

This 2023 tour is in support of their fifth album, and is titled The 1975: At Their Very Best. To see The 1975 at their absolute best, here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy The 1975: At Their Very Best tour tickets at Ticketmaster

For more ways to bag tickets to your favourite acts, like how to get Coldplay tickets and how to get Jamie T tickets, be sure to check out our Going Out section.

When is The 1975 UK tour 2023?

A complete list of the UK and Ireland tour dates and venues The 1975 Twitter

The band have announced details of the UK and Ireland tour on Twitter. The 1975: At Their Very Best will kick off on 8th January 2023 in Brighton, and will end in Belfast on 30th January.

Here's a full list of the UK 2023 tour dates and venues:

Seeing The 1975 in London? Make a day of it with an immersive experience, escape room, or walking tour.

When do The 1975 2023 UK tour tickets go on sale?

There’s not one but two presales for The 1975: At Their Very Best tour.

The first presale, which is available to O2 Priority members, and an Artist Presale, is happening right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 7th September).

The second presale is happening tomorrow (Thursday 8th September) at 9am, and it’s the Spotify Presale and Live Nation Presale.

Then, finally, general on sale launches at 9am on Friday 9th September.

Buy The 1975: At Their Very Best tour tickets at Ticketmaster

How do you get to the front of the queue on Ticketmaster?

When it comes to buying tickets for your favourite artists, we often feel that hiking Mount Everest would be less painful. The seemingly endless queues and sky-high resale ticket prices are enough to put anyone off. However, we’re here with some top tips and tricks to help you avoid paying out for expensive tickets.

More like this

Presale tickets are available to book before they’re released to the general public. There are a few ways you can sign up to these, for example, through your network provider like O2 or Three UK, by joining an artist’s mailing list, or purchasing their new album. If you’re a big fan of the act, it’s worth considering joining the presale, as the majority of people will be waiting for the general on sale.

It would be amazing if the earlier you joined a Ticketmaster queue, the nearer the front you are — for example, if you got up at the crack of dawn, you’d be guaranteed The 1975 tickets — however, this isn’t the case. Once you refresh the Ticketmaster page, you will be booted to the back of the queue. The trick is to click onto the page ten minutes before the tickets go on sale.

Buy The 1975: At Their Very Best tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Wanting to plan a day or evening out on a budget? We've got you covered. Here's how to get cheap cinema tickets and how to get cheap theatre tickets.