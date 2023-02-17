Speaking about the UK-wide series of concerts, Stewart said: “My favourite memories have been summer nights with a beer or two alongside the best fans in the world. I’m impatiently awaiting this summer playing at a variety of special venues — football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles! We’ll all be dancing under the stars.”

Following his 2022 UK tour, Sir Rod Stewart has announced a string of dates for summer 2023 so fans can see the London-born performer sing hits like Maggie May and Hot Legs once again. The newly-confirmed summer dates are a continuation of his Global Hits Tour.

And dancing under the stars we shall! Stewart’s signature, raspy singing voice has been gracing our ears for decades, with the 78-year-old first starting out in 1962 when he took up busking, armed with a harmonica.

During the 1960s, Stewart was a member of several bands, including Jimmy Powell and the Five Dimensions, The Hoochie Coochie Men, Shotgun Express, The Jeff Beck Group, and Faces. It was with Jeff Beck’s blues-influenced group that Stewart first tasted success as they released two albums and toured extensively.

Stewart’s first two solo albums did well, but it was his third record, Every Picture Tells a Story, that catapulted him to fame with the number one hit Maggie May. Succeeding the 1971 hit was a string of top 10 hits, including You Wear It Well and You’re In My Heart.

Fast forward to the present day and Stewart is still recording top-tapping hits. His 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses, produced a huge UK tour in 2019, and 2021 saw the release of his 31st album, The Tears of Hercules. The In a Broken Dream singer has also picked up one or two awards in his time, including a Grammy and Brit Award, and he’s been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame not once, but twice.

The British singer-songwriter will be touring Plymouth, Durham and Edinburgh amongst other UK cities, and here’s how you can bag tickets to see him live.

Rod Stewart Global Hits Tour 2023: when and where are the UK shows?

The Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? singer is one of the best-selling artists of all time, having sold over 250 million records worldwide. This includes 10 number one albums, 31 top 10 singles, and six number one singles! That’s a lot of hits to choose from for Stewart’s UK tour setlist, and here is the complete list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets for Rod Stewart’s Global Hits Tour UK 2023

The good thing about See Tickets is that you can see how much tickets are likely to cost. For example, seats in Plymouth start from £55 whereas seats in Hull start from £65, so there are no nasty surprises when you reach the check out.

General on sale is taking place right now, with tickets released at 10am this morning (Friday 17th February).

Buy Rod Stewart tickets at See Tickets

