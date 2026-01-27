The UK’s largest metropolitan festival is back for another year with a line-up as exciting and eclectic as the city it’s set in. Parklife is one of Manchester’s biggest events, with crowds of 80,000 per day coming in to see the all-star acts.

With representatives from the world of hip hop, grime, pop, rock, club, and house music, Parklife has become a highlight of festival season. In previous years the event has sold out in less than 48 hours – so now's your chance to be there.

This year, the festival's line-up includes performances from Calvin Harris, Sammy Virji, Skepta and Zara Larsson, with more acts to be announced soon.

So, whatever your age and music taste, this festival really does have something for everyone. Stick around to find out how you can get tickets.

Jump to:

When and where is Parklife 2026?

Zara Larsson. Photo by Mark Holloway/Redferns via Getty Images

The festival takes place in Heaton Park in Manchester from 20th to 21st June. Right now, you can buy full weekend and individual day tickets.

Here are the dates and tickets you can buy for Parklife:

How to get Parklife 2026 tickets

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am today (Tuesday 27th January). This will be followed by more pre-sales on Thursday with general sale at 10am on Friday 30th January.

Make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue before you head over to the site.

PayPal pre-sale | 10am, Tuesday 27th Jan

Parklife pre-sale | 10am, Thursday 29th Jan

Live Nation pre-sale | 10am, Thursday 29th Jan

What is the Parklife 2026 line-up?

Here’s a list of the headline acts announced so far:

Calvin Harris

Sammy Virji

Skepta

Zara Larsson

Chris Stussy

Josh Baker

Kettama

Nia Archives

Marlon Hoffstadt

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

Rudim3ntal

Ewan McVicar

Armand Van Helden

Andy C

Shy FX

Dimension

Rossi.

Bou

Silva Bumpa

AZYR

Prospa

How much do Parklife tickets cost?

In previous years, Parklife day tickets have started at £79 and £129 for a weekend ticket, so we're expecting a similar cost (or slight increase) this year.

