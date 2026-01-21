A$AP Rocky is bringing four huge arena shows to the UK and Ireland in 2026.

The rapper is heading across Europe as part of his Don't Be Dumb World Tour, launching in support of his fourth studio album – released last week.

This latest release marked A$AP's first album in eight years, following 2018's Testing, which led to an unprecedented level of pre-saves on Spotify. The rapper reached one million pre-saves, no doubt contributing to his overall 25.7 billion streams so far.

The rapper has worked with the likes of Gorillaz, Danny Elfman, Doechii, Westside Gunn, and will.i.am, and many more, and now he's heading this way.

He'll be heading to arenas in Manchester, Glasgow, London and Dublin this August and September. Here's how you can get tickets today.

A$AP Rocky is playing four UK and Ireland tour dates this summer, they are:

30th Aug 2026 – London, O2 Arena

2nd Sep 2026 – Dublin, 3Arena

4th Sep 2026 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

5th Sep 2026 – Manchester, CO-OP Live

How to get A$AP Rocky UK tour tickets

Pre-sale tickets go live from today: Wednesday 21st January, at 9am. We will see more pre-sales run from Monday 26th January and general sale will go live at 9am on Tuesday 27th January.

You can find tickets at Ticketmaster or Live Nation and make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Is there an A$AP Rocky pre-sale?

Yes! There are a ton of pre-sales available for the Don't Be Dumb World Tour, here they are:

Artist pre-sale – 9am, 21st Jan (all shows)

OVO pre-sale – 9am, 21st Jan (Glasgow

CO-OP pre-sale – 9am, 21st Jan (Manchester

Three+ pre-sale – 9am, 21st Jan (Dublin)

O2 Priority pre-sale – 9am, 21st Jan (Glasgow and Manchester)

Live Nation pre-sale – 9am, 26th Jan (all shows)

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale – 9am, 26th Jan (Glasgow)

Ticketmaster pre-sale – 9am, 26th Jan (Glasgow)

MCD pre-sale – 9am, 26th Jan (Dublin)

Spotify pre-sale – 10am, 26th Jan (Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin)

Are there A$AP Rocky hospitality tickets?

There are.

Official partner Seat Unique has hospitality tickets available for the Manchester shows. This is especially helpful if you're unlucky in getting seats through the Ticketmaster queue, as it gives you a guaranteed spot in a premium area.

