Musicians NE-YO and Akon are teaming up this spring for the ultimate night of club anthems, sing-a-longs and noughties throwbacks.

The two artists have announced their new Nights Like This world tour, co-headlined and featuring classics like NE-YO's So Sick and Closer and Akon's Smack That and Lonely.

The 57-city tour is hitting seven venues in the UK and Ireland including London's O2 and Manchester's CO-OP Arena.

Fans will get a taste of the artists' era-defining tunes as well as newer hits like NE-YO's latest album Explanatory.

Tickets are going on sale from today so here's what you need to know.

How to buy NE-YO and AKON tour tickets

Pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday 28th Jan followed by a second lot of pre-sales on Thursday 29th (at 10am and 12pm).

General sale begins at 10am on Friday 30th Jan.

Artist pre-sale | 10am, Wednesday 28th Jan

Ovo pre-sale | 10am, Wednesday 28th Jan (Glasgow,

Co-op pre-sale | 10am, Wednesday 28th Jan (Manchester)

Three+ pre-sale | 10am, Wednesday 28th Jan (Dublin)

O2 pre-sale | 10am, Wednesday 28th Jan (Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham)

Live Nation pre-sale | 10am, Thursday 29th Jan (Dublin)

Live Nation pre-sale | 10am, Thursday 29th Jan

Spotify pre-sale | 12pm, Thursday 29th Jan

Is there hospitality available for NE-YO and AKON tour?

Yes! At official hospitality partner Seat Unique you can get VIP tickets to the shows in Birmingham and Manchester. These start from £199 and include premium seating and additional perks like a gourmet meal service, merchandise and fast-track entrance.

Buy NE-YO and AKON hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

