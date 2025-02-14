The experience is coming to the UK capital at the same time as the Minecraft movie, both of which are set to be released on 4th April 2025.

In the world of Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, fans can step into the game and take on their very own quest, featuring some iconic locations and mobs from the game.

So, if you want to be a part of your favourite game, we're here to show you exactly how to do just that.

What is Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue?

'Experience' is a broad term; so, what exactly will you be doing at the Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue?

The experience is a groundbreaking interactive quest. Players will explore seven Minecraft-themed rooms and team up to rescue a village from a zombie horde, armed only with their wits and a handheld device called the Orb of Interaction.

The aim is to craft a life-saving potion to help save the villagers from the zombies, and the rescue mission will take place across players' favourite locations in the game.

Throughout the experience, players will be interacting with iconic mobs – some friendly, and others not so much.

Featuring everything from dolphins and pandas to creepers, skeletons and spiders, this experience turns players into real-life heroes on an epic quest.

Afterwards, heroes can head to the Minecraft Experience Trading Post to snag a memento of their adventure.

How long does Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue last?

Creepers at the Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue James Sinclair-Smith

From start to finish, the experience will last approximately 45 minutes.

Where is Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue?

You can find the experience at Corner Corner on Maritime Street, London (postcode SE16 7LL), within walking distance of Surrey Quays (Overground) and Canada Water (Jubilee Line and Overground).

How much does the Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue cost?

Ticket prices will range from £20 per child (ages 3-15) to £24 for general admission (ages 16 and over).

Children aged 0-2 will go free and anyone aged 15 and under must be accompanied by at least one person over 18 to enter the exhibition.

How to get Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue tickets

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 14th February. Head over to the Fever website to get your hands on them today.

