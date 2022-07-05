How to get tickets for David Harbour's West End play Mad House

From Theresa Rebeck, the writer who brought you plays such as Seminar starring Alan Rickman and Dead Accounts with Katie Holmes, comes this dark comedy centred around a dysfunctional (to put it mildly) family.

David Harbour, of Stranger Things and Hellboy fame, returns to the West End as Michael, the mentally ill son of Bill Pullman's Daniel, in Mad House.

Set in rural Pennsylvania, the play stars Harbour as Michael, a man who has recently left a psychiatric hospital to care for his terminally ill father Daniel, played by Pullman.

Pullman (who you’d recognise from Independence Day and The Sinner) is a particularly savage father, seemingly cracking out the most offensive comments he can think of about his son’s mental health and the world around him in general.

To add more fuel to the fire, Michael’s siblings soon arrive to pay their last disrespects to their dying dad, and to argue over who inherits what from Daniel’s fortune.

Mad House is showing at Ambassadors Theatre for a limited time only. Here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy Mad House tickets from £48 at Ticketmaster

Mad House tickets: Where and when is the London play showing?

Mad House tackles sensitive issues, such as mental health and family relationships, while also being darkly comic and hugely entertaining.

It premiered at Ambassadors Theatre last month and is running up until Sunday 4th September 2022.

Ambassadors Theatre is located in the heart of London’s West End, just a stone’s throw away from Covent Garden underground station.

Buy Mad House tickets from £48 at Ticketmaster

How to get tickets for Mad House

Tickets are up for grabs right now via Ticketmaster, with good availability on a range of dates from today until Sunday 4th September 2022.

Ambassadors Theatre is super easy to get to on public transport — it’s practically within touching distance of Covent Garden underground station — so whether you’re travelling across London or from further afield, transport will be the least of your worries.

For more information on showtimes and ticketing, check out the link below.

Buy Mad House tickets from £48 at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For other exciting things to do in London, check out our West End shows guide and best immersive experiences list. Want to watch David Harbour in Stranger Things? Take a look at our guide to the top Netflix series and how to watch them.