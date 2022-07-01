From Wednesday 17th August to Sunday 21st August, England and South Africa will play at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. From Thursday 25th August to Monday 29th August, the teams will be at the iconic home of Lancashire Cricket Club, Emirates Old Trafford. Then, from Thursday 8th September to Monday 12th September, they’re back in London at The Oval.

England’s captain Ben Stokes is hoping to lead the team to victory against Mark Boucher’s South Africa, one of the world’s leading cricket nations. Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Stokes said: "I know the bigger picture of it — trying to draw a series — but every game for me is bigger than results. It is bigger than that — it is about Test cricket."

In the cricketing world, Test cricket is considered the game’s highest standard and it has the longest match duration. Five days are blocked out for a Test match, and the full five days are usually taken up. Each day of a Test match is split into three sessions: morning, afternoon and evening. With each third lasting about two hours. That’s a whole lot of cricket!

Test cricket is played between two teams, in this case, England vs South Africa. Both teams have 10 wickets to play with, and their innings generally end when 10 batsmen have been dismissed. However, there’s the option to declare the innings at any time if the captain of the batting side feels they have enough runs to exert a result.

For cricket fans, Test matches are huge events in the sporting calendar, and with a match going on for up to five days, you certainly get a lot of sport for your money. Here’s how you can get tickets.

Buy tickets for England vs South Africa at Lord's from £579 +VAT at Keith Prowse

When and where is the England vs South Africa Test match?

The first Test match takes place at Lord's

How to get tickets for England vs South Africa Test match

While tickets for all three Test matches aren't widely available yet, provider Keith Prowse is currently offering hospitality packages to watch England take on South Africa at Lord's Cricket Club. If you're a huge cricket fan, a hospitality package is an amazing way to get the maximum impact from the experience.

The Platinum package will set you back £729 +VAT per person, the Gold package is £629 +VAT per person, and the individual package is £579 +VAT.

