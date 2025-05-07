For cricket fans, this is set to be the highlight of the year and the tension is already heating up. These sides first faced each other almost a century ago and in that time England have won 51 tests and India 35.

With this in mind, ticket availability is running low as we build up to the first test, so here's how you can make sure you get tickets.

Buy England vs India hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

England vs India 2025 test series schedule

Here are the dates and venues of the five test matches:

20th – 24th Jun 2024 – Leeds, Headingley

2nd – 6th Jul 2024 – Birmingham, Edgbaston

10th – 14th Jul 2024 – London, Lord's

23rd – 27th Jul 2024 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford

31st July – 4th Aug 2024 –London, The Kia Oval

How to get England vs India 2025 tour tickets

Tickets can be found at the official ECB website, but be aware there is now very limited availability across the board.

For a better chance at finding the tickets you want, we'd suggest taking a look at official hospitality sites like Seat Unique and Keith Prowse. The advantage of this is you get a guaranteed seat at the matches, plus additional perks like food and access to a private bar.

How much are tickets to the England vs India test series?

Test ticket prices can massively vary depending on the venue, but often you'll see them starting at £25 for juniors and £80-£90 for adults.

If you want hospitality, prices are going to start a lot higher – from at least £200 at venues like Edgbaston and Old Trafford.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

You can also take a look at how to get FA Cup Final tickets and how to get French Open tickets.