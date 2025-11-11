Picture it: Christmas Day is over, the Turkey has been consumed, and you've been sat in the house with your family for two straight days. What better way to clear the cobwebs (and get away from the in-laws) than with a bit of live sport?

Whether its the sacred Boxing Day football, a trip to the races or a live rugby match, the 26th is packed with high-stakes fixtures to go see in person.

For families, it's the perfect way to keep any children or bored teens entertained, and if you've had a smaller Christmas, it's ideal for getting yourself out in a big crowd.

Below, we've listed some of our favourite live matches taking place this year, including a selection of football matches with tickets still available.

What sport is played on Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is known for its football, it's the day when at least one TV in the house is left on with Sky Sports playing in the background, but there are other sports taking place that day too.

The rugby Gallagher Premiership normally schedules at least one match to take place on Boxing Day, and horse racing meets are very common too. Plus, if you want to try something different, this year we've found live snooker and ice hockey taking place.

Best UK Boxing Day fixtures to watch live in 2025

Boxing Day is synonymous with football fixtures, with dozens of matches taking place across all leagues this year. With that in mind, we're only picking out a selection of matches scattered across the country.

Manchester United. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United v Newcastle United

Where is it? Old Trafford

Old Trafford What time is it? 8pm

The only Premier League match taking place on Boxing Day is Manchester United vs Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Right now tickets are only available for members of the clubs or you can get hospitality seats starting from £199 via Seat Unique.

Buy Manchester United v Newcastle United hospitality tickets from £199 at Seat Unique

Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers

Where is it? Fratton Park

Fratton Park What time is it? 3pm

Portsmouth and QPR last met on the Championship in February this year, with Portsmouth winning 2-1.

Buy Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers from £30 at Ticketmaster

Coventry City vs Swansea City

Where is it? Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry Building Society Arena What time is it? 3pm

Coventry and Swansea haven't squared up since February when Coventry came home with a 2-0 lead.

Buy Coventry City vs Swansea City from £45 at Ticketmaster

MK Dons vs Swindon Town

Where is it? Stadium MK

Stadium MK What time is it? 3pm

Milton Keynes is set to host Swindon Town in League Two this Boxing Day, although they're due to meet even sooner for the Group Stages of the Football League Trophy next week.

Buy MK Dons vs Swindon Town tickets from £10 at Ticketmaster

Bristol Rovers vs Bromley

Where is it? Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium What time is it? 3pm

Bromley is facing Bristol for the second time in two months, having lost 2-1 in their recent November match.

Buy Bristol Rovers vs Bromley tickets from £20 at Ticketmaster

Boxing Day rugby

Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Sale Sharks

Sale Sharks vs Harlequins

Where is it? CorpAcq Stadium

CorpAcq Stadium What time is it? 5:30pm

Manchester's Sale Sharks are hosting Harlequins men on Boxing Day for the only match of the Gallagher Premiership.

Buy Sale Sharks vs Harlequins tickets from £7 at Ticketmaster

Cardiff Rugby v Dragons RFC

Where is it? Cardiff Arms Park

Cardiff Arms Park What time is it? 3pm

In Welsh rugby, Cardiff Rugby are taking on Newport neighbours Dragons RFC for what's set to be an incredible Boxing Day derby.

Other Boxing Day sport

The Seniors Snooker British Open

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Where is it? Vaillant Live, Derby

Vaillant Live, Derby What time is it? 12pm/6pm

World Seniors Snooker (WSS) has scheduled the British Seniors Open to take place on 26th-28th December 2025. Boxing Day will hold the first two sessions with the semi-final taking place on the 17th and final on the 28th.

Buy The Seniors Snooker British Open tickets from £19.50 at Ticketmaster

Steelers v Panthers ice hockey

National Hockey League Bruce Bennett

Where is it? Utilita Arena Sheffield

Utilita Arena Sheffield What time is it? 4pm

Nottingham Panthers won 4-2 on the road at Sheffield Steelers the last time these two met, but Boxing Day seems like the perfect time for a rematch.

Buy Steelers v Panthers ice hockey tickets from £23.50 at Ticketmaster

Kempton Park Ladbrokes Christmas Festival

Sportsbet Pakenham Synthetic. Brett Holburt/Racing Photos via Getty Images

Where is it? Kempton Park

Kempton Park What time is it? All day

The Ladbrokes Christmas Festival has 12 top quality jump races over two days in December, including the world-famous Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Buy Ladbrokes Christmas Festival tickets from £19 at Jockey Club

Aintree William Hill Boxing Day Racing

Where is it? Aintree Racecourse

Aintree Racecourse What time is it? All day

The William Hill Boxing Day Racing meet is packed with a range of races including the Formby Novices’ Hurdle and the National Hunt Flat Race.

Buy William Hill Boxing Day Racing tickets from £24.74 at Jockey Club

