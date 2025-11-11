Picture it: Christmas Day is over, the Turkey has been consumed, and you've been sat in the house with your family for two straight days. What better way to clear the cobwebs (and get away from the in-laws) than with a bit of live sport?

Whether its the sacred Boxing Day football, a trip to the races or a live rugby match, the 26th is packed with high-stakes fixtures to go see in person.

For families, it's the perfect way to keep any children or bored teens entertained, and if you've had a smaller Christmas, it's ideal for getting yourself out in a big crowd.

Below, we've listed some of our favourite live matches taking place this year, including a selection of football matches with tickets still available.

What sport is played on Boxing Day?

Boxing Day is known for its football, it's the day when at least one TV in the house is left on with Sky Sports playing in the background, but there are other sports taking place that day too.

The rugby Gallagher Premiership normally schedules at least one match to take place on Boxing Day, and horse racing meets are very common too. Plus, if you want to try something different, this year we've found live snooker and ice hockey taking place.

Best UK Boxing Day fixtures to watch live in 2025

Boxing Day football

Boxing Day is synonymous with football fixtures, with dozens of matches taking place across all leagues this year. With that in mind, we're only picking out a selection of matches scattered across the country.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Mason Mount of Manchester United (obscured) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Bruno Fernandes during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between Manchester United and Athletic Club at Old Trafford on May 08, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Manchester United. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester United v Newcastle United

  • Where is it? Old Trafford
  • What time is it? 8pm

The only Premier League match taking place on Boxing Day is Manchester United vs Newcastle United at Old Trafford. Right now tickets are only available for members of the clubs or you can get hospitality seats starting from £199 via Seat Unique.

Buy Manchester United v Newcastle United hospitality tickets from £199 at Seat Unique

Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers

  • Where is it? Fratton Park
  • What time is it? 3pm

Portsmouth and QPR last met on the Championship in February this year, with Portsmouth winning 2-1.

Buy Portsmouth v Queens Park Rangers from £30 at Ticketmaster

Coventry City vs Swansea City

  • Where is it? Coventry Building Society Arena
  • What time is it? 3pm

Coventry and Swansea haven't squared up since February when Coventry came home with a 2-0 lead.

Buy Coventry City vs Swansea City from £45 at Ticketmaster

MK Dons vs Swindon Town

  • Where is it? Stadium MK
  • What time is it? 3pm

Milton Keynes is set to host Swindon Town in League Two this Boxing Day, although they're due to meet even sooner for the Group Stages of the Football League Trophy next week.

Buy MK Dons vs Swindon Town tickets from £10 at Ticketmaster

Bristol Rovers vs Bromley

  • Where is it? Memorial Stadium
  • What time is it? 3pm

Bromley is facing Bristol for the second time in two months, having lost 2-1 in their recent November match.

Buy Bristol Rovers vs Bromley tickets from £20 at Ticketmaster

Boxing Day rugby

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 19: George Ford of Sale Sharks breaks away from Oscar Beard of Harlequins during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Sale Sharks at The Stoop on April 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Sale Sharks)
Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Sale Sharks

Sale Sharks vs Harlequins

  • Where is it? CorpAcq Stadium
  • What time is it? 5:30pm

Manchester's Sale Sharks are hosting Harlequins men on Boxing Day for the only match of the Gallagher Premiership.

Buy Sale Sharks vs Harlequins tickets from £7 at Ticketmaster

Cardiff Rugby v Dragons RFC

  • Where is it? Cardiff Arms Park
  • What time is it? 3pm

In Welsh rugby, Cardiff Rugby are taking on Newport neighbours Dragons RFC for what's set to be an incredible Boxing Day derby.

Other Boxing Day sport

The Seniors Snooker British Open

A TV camera films a snooker table with a player bending over to take a shot.
Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
  • Where is it? Vaillant Live, Derby
  • What time is it? 12pm/6pm

World Seniors Snooker (WSS) has scheduled the British Seniors Open to take place on 26th-28th December 2025. Boxing Day will hold the first two sessions with the semi-final taking place on the 17th and final on the 28th.

Buy The Seniors Snooker British Open tickets from £19.50 at Ticketmaster

Steelers v Panthers ice hockey

National Hockey League
National Hockey League Bruce Bennett
  • Where is it? Utilita Arena Sheffield
  • What time is it? 4pm

Nottingham Panthers won 4-2 on the road at Sheffield Steelers the last time these two met, but Boxing Day seems like the perfect time for a rematch.

Buy Steelers v Panthers ice hockey tickets from £23.50 at Ticketmaster

Kempton Park Ladbrokes Christmas Festival

A group of people on horseback, racing at a race course.
Sportsbet Pakenham Synthetic. Brett Holburt/Racing Photos via Getty Images
  • Where is it? Kempton Park
  • What time is it? All day

The Ladbrokes Christmas Festival has 12 top quality jump races over two days in December, including the world-famous Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Buy Ladbrokes Christmas Festival tickets from £19 at Jockey Club

Aintree William Hill Boxing Day Racing

  • Where is it? Aintree Racecourse
  • What time is it? All day

The William Hill Boxing Day Racing meet is packed with a range of races including the Formby Novices’ Hurdle and the National Hunt Flat Race.

Buy William Hill Boxing Day Racing tickets from £24.74 at Jockey Club

Olivia Garrett
