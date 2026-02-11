❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Billy Elliot is returning to the West End for the first time in 10 years – and embarking on a UK tour
The smash-hit musical will be visiting venues all across the UK in 2026 before heading to London's Adelphi Theatre in 2027.
Published: Wednesday, 11 February 2026 at 12:33 pm
