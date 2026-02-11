With Pride the Musical being announced in the National Theatre's 2026 programme, the 1984/'85 miners' strike is sure to be at the front of everyone's mind this year.

Now this is set to be even more the case, thanks to the return of Billy Elliot to the West End and national stage.

The iconic musical, featuring music from Sir Elton John, is based on the 2000 film of the same name.

The story follows the titular Billy Elliot, a young boy from a northern mining town in the '80s, as he discovers a love of ballet, defying the expectations of his hyper-masculine environment.

Billy Elliot the Musical. Alastair Muir

The 2026 tour of Billy Elliot the Musical will begin on 4th November at the Sunderland Empire, where it will run until 28th November before continuing its voyage around the UK.

Musical theatre fans in Manchester and Edinburgh will be delighted to see the production coming their way, with further touring dates and casting to be announced.

The musical is then set to play a limited run at London's Adelphi Theatre from 12th February to 31st July 2027. Tickets will be going on sale at 10am on 9th March 2026 for all shows.

Speaking about the revival, composer Elton John and director Stephen Daldry said: "Creating Billy Elliot the Musical was one of the most joyous and inspiring moments of our careers, so to bring the show back for a UK tour and a season in the West End for the first time in over a decade is both incredibly emotional and exciting.

"It’s bold, it’s British, it’s full of heart and the story feels more relevant than ever. We can’t wait for a whole new generation to experience it!"

