It has been confirmed that White Rabbit Red Rabbit, an experimental play in which a different star appears at each performance and encounters the script for the first time on stage with no rehearsal, will be returning to the West End in its 15th anniversary year, with a stellar line-up of actors already announced.

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Amongst those stars who will appear in this revival of the play, written by Nassim Soleimanpour, will be Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker, who will be performing on 15 June and 13 July respectively.

Other actors already confirmed include David Harewood on 8 June, Jo Joyner on 22 June, Asim Chaudhry on 29 June, Luke Thompson on 6 July, Kathryn Hunter on 20 July, Kunal Nayyar on 27 July, Archie Madekwe on 21 September and Riz Ahmed on 28 September.

Further casting will be announced in due course, for the production which will run at the Duchess Theatre from 8 June until 2 November – tickets are on sale now.

Cast details for the play were confirmed as it was announced that Soleimanpour and long-time collaborator, director Omar Elerian, have launched a new independent theatre company, There & Then, with the revival of White Rabbit Red Rabbit being its inaugural production, in association with producer Nica Burns.

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Soleimanpour said in a statement: "We are all made of the stories we dare to tell, and the silences we finally give a voice.

"What began as a leap into the unknown with White Rabbit Red Rabbit has, through years of collaboration with Omar Elerian, become a shared theatrical language and the foundation of this new company, and we’re excited that our first production will be in association with Nica Burns and Nimax as we share this next chapter with audiences."

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Elerian added: "I am extremely excited to embark on this new creative chapter in collaboration with my partner-in-crime, Nassim Soleimanpour.

"Together, we look forward to introducing something fresh and unconventional to the West End, confident that London audiences will embrace the exhilarating high-wire nature of our work – anchored in presence, immediacy, and a spirit of the unknown.

"In these fragile and uncertain times, we hope to reaffirm that risk, imagination, and the enduring power of storytelling remain among our most vital and transformative forces."

This is, of course, not the first time Tennant and Whittaker have been associated with the same project. As well as both having played the Doctor in Doctor Who, they also starred together in ITV crime drama Broadchurch.

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