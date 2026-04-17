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Doctor Who legends David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker both confirmed for 15th anniversary revival of beloved play
David Harewood, Jo Joyner and Riz Ahmed will also be starring in White Rabbit Red Rabbit.
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Published: Friday, 17 April 2026 at 11:25 am
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