Ray-Ban’s timeless aviators for under £95

At last, warmer, sunnier days are here, which means you’ll be wanting your sunglasses at the ready! And, when it comes to stylish shades you can count on time and time again, you just can’t beat Ray-Ban’s Aviator Classics. This timeless model combines great aviator styling with exceptional quality, performance and comfort. With this exclusive deal, you can get these iconic sunglasses in either black or gold for just £94.99 instead of £131, plus free delivery. To access this fantastic offer, simply use code RB-SUMMER at checkout.

Advertisement

Claim offer now!

Every one of our online deals has an advantage. We negotiate hard to bring you great offers and the best prices. We receive a commission from the retailer for each completed purchase. This income helps us to continue to be able to offer you our high-quality content free of charge.

One of the most recognised sunglass models in the world, Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Now, everybody can see the world through these stylish lenses, complete with G-15 polarisation and more to provide optimum visual clarity and 100% UV protection.

Remember, use code RB-SUMMER at checkout to claim your discount!

Claim offer now!

Advertisement

You can find all our current shopping deals here. If you have any questions about the deal product or the related services, please contact the provider directly. If you have any questions about the online shopping deal itself, or if you would like to work with us as a partner, please email: deals@radiotimes.com