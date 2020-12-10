Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Whether you always cook with olive oil, drizzle it over dishes or simply like to use it to dip bread in, you’d be pretty lost without this liquid gem in your storecupboard. So, just imagine if you had your own olive tree and you received a regular supply of the finest oil from it! With this exclusive deal from Pomora, you can make that dream a reality for £36 per quarter with 40% off the first quarter, if you use the code RT40.

Ready to adopt your olive tree or need a last-minute gift? Simply decide who would like to look after your tree – you can choose from two award-winning growers, Carmelo from Sicily or Antonio from Campania. Soon after, you’ll receive your Adoption Pack with a certificate showing your tree, along with a booklet with information about it.

Each quarter, you’ll then receive a shipment of three 250ml tins of olive oil from your tree (alternating between a plain oil quarter and a flavoured oil quarter). Adoptions cost £36 per quarter on a subscription basis, but they can be cancelled at any time.

“Pomora is the only olive oil I trust – flavour is everything in the end.” – Vanessa Kimbell, The Queen of Sourdough

“I love Pomora’s story, but I also just really like the olive oil, it’s delicious stuff.” –

Diana Henry, James Beard Award-winning writer

“I love the superior quality and the wonderful variety of flavoured oils.” – Jo Pratt, food writer and TV presenter

“I’ve been a subscriber for a few years now and am always so happy with the quality of the product and the amazingly friendly customer service. They’re fab! The oils are delicious, and I find the recipes inside each box really inspirational. Definitely recommend!”

– Delia L, Oct 2020

“I found Pomora through a friend and could not be happier that I did! The oils are simply amazing, and I use it all the time. The flavours are fantastic and make for the perfect gift!”

– Lauren W, Sep 2020

“I’ve been using Pomora for nearly a year now and I absolutely love all the oils. Truffle in particular is my absolute favourite. It’s the best quality oil I’ve ever used and would highly recommend it to anyone considering adopting a tree. Not only is the product amazing, the customer service is brilliant.”

– Megan K, Sep 2020

