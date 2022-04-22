Jack Nicholson’s 12 best movies – from Easy Rider to The Departed
Easy Rider
- Action
- Drama
- 1969
- Dennis Hopper
- 91 mins
- X
Summary:
Cult road movie starring Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson. Two motorcyclists, Billy and Wyatt, decide to drop out and, with the money from a drug deal, travel across the States to New Orleans in time for Mardi Gras. Among the characters they encounter is George Hanson, an alcoholic lawyer, who decides to join them on their odyssey.How to watch
Why watch Easy Rider?:
Nicholson already had 19 film credits to his name by the time he appeared in Dennis Hopper's counter-cultural classic Easy Rider, but it was with his memorable supporting turn as alcoholic lawyer George Hanson that he truly broke out as a major star – earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor and emerging as a key face in the New Hollywood movement.
The film sees two hippies (played by Hopper and Peter Fonda) take a cross-country trip on their Harley-Davidsons, travelling from Southern California to New Orleans while undergoing something of a journey of self-discovery. The film is now considered as a key cultural touchstone, and Nicholson's scenes are easily some of the most memorable – especially a scene in which he is introduced to marijuana. It also contains one of the best soundtracks of all time – with hits from The Band, The Byrds and The Jimi Hendrix Experience among those to feature.
Five Easy Pieces
- Drama
- 1970
- Bob Rafelson
- 98 mins
- 15
Summary:
Drama starring Jack Nicholson and Karen Black. Robert Eroica Dupea, drifting son of a middle-class family of musicians, works on oil rigs and construction sites to earn money. His casual attitude extends to Rayette, the waitress he currently lives with and mistreats. Reluctantly, he takes her along on a visit to his family home.How to watch
Why watch Five Easy Pieces?:
Another landmark from the New Hollywood era, Bob Rafelson's drama Five Easy Pieces sees Nicholson take on the lead role of Robert Dupea, a dissatisfied oil rig worker who reluctantly takes a trip home to visit his middle-class family – all of whom are professional musicians – after learning that his father is gravely ill.
Undoubtedly one of the best, most nuanced performances of Nicholson's career (it earned him another Oscar nod), the film is a fascinating, if not exactly cheerful, study of alienation, which especially hit a chord with American audiences in the early '70s. It also includes one of the best food-ordering scenes in cinema.
The Last Detail
- Comedy
- Drama
- 1973
- Hal Ashby
- 99 mins
- X
Summary:
Drama starring Jack Nicholson, Otis Young and Randy Quaid. While awaiting orders at a naval base in Virginia, two petty officers are assigned the task of accompanying a young sailor convicted of theft to a jail in New Hampshire. At first they are dismayed by their bumbling charge, but as the journey progresses their attitude towards him begins to change.How to watch
Why watch The Last Detail?:
Nicholson is exceptional as one of two Navy officers tasked with escorting a convict to prison in this excellent Hal Ashby drama from a script by Robert Towne (more on him later). His character Billy "Badass" Buddusky is initially far from enthusiastic about the task but he and his companion Richard "Mule" Mulhall soon take something of a shine to their charge – leading to some unexpected bonding.
Another film that very much spoke to the time and place in which it was made, the film carries a fairly pessimistic message but includes several extremely enjoyable scenes along the way – as the trio attend parties, drink in hotel rooms, and encounter a group of Nichiren Buddhists. Ashby, who also made such films as Harold and Maude and Coming Home, provides typically assured direction, with Nicholson delivering some of the best line readings of his career.
Chinatown
- Mystery
- Drama
- 1974
- Roman Polanski
- 125 mins
- X
Summary:
Oscar-winning period thriller starring Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway and John Huston. When private eye JJ Gittes is hired to investigate the husband of a rich Los Angeles socialite, he stumbles into a web of deceit and murder and uncovers a terrible secret from the past.How to watch
Why watch Chinatown?:
After the success of The Last Detail, Nicholson again paired with Robert Towne for his next project, with Roman Polanski this time the man behind the camera. Towne's Oscar-winning screenplay has long been hailed as one of the best in Hollywood history, and the film serves as more or less the essential neo-noir – complete with all the sharp dialogue and cynism you'd want.
Set against the backdrop of a major water dispute, the plot concerns the investigation undertaken by private eye JJ "Jake" Gittes (Nicholson) into the husband of a rich socialite, who soon winds up dead. Gittes – fedora, nose bandage and all – is unquestionably one of Nicholson's most iconic characters, and the film also features one of the most memorable closing lines of all time. "Forget it Jake, it's Chinatown."
One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest
- Drama
- 1975
- Milos Forman
- 128 mins
- X
Summary:
Oscar-winning drama with Jack Nicholson and Louise Fletcher. Convict Randle P McMurphy cons his way into a state mental hospital and sets out to instil some life into the downtrodden inmates. McMurphy's rebellious ways and contempt for authority delight the patients, but enrage the formidable Nurse Ratched, who is determined to bring him into line. The battle between them intensifies when McMurphy decides his fellow patients deserve a day out.How to watch
Why watch One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest:
This adaptation of Ken Kesey's classic novel swept the Oscars in 1976 – a year where the other Best Picture nominees included such classics as Jaws, Nashville, Barry Lyndon, and Dog Day Afternoon, no less. It won the five biggest awards, including Nicholson's first Best Actor gong, and remains one of only three films to ever achieve that feat.
Nicholson stars as Randle McMurphy, a new patient at a mental institution who causes chaos when he rails against the tyrannical reign of the coldly cruel Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher) – becoming something of a rebellion leader for his fellow inmates. It's a film fully deserving of its stellar reputation and another of Nicholson's finest turns.
The Shining
- Horror
- Drama
- 1980
- Stanley Kubrick
- 114 mins
- X
Summary:
Stanley Kubrick's chilling horror, starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. Aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic Jack Torrance takes on the job of winter caretaker at the remote Overlook Hotel, despite a warning about the psychological strain the long months of isolation can cause. Jack's wife Wendy only hopes that Jack will finally find the time to write, but his psychically gifted son Danny has visions of a terrifying ordeal for the family.How to watch
Why watch The Shining?:
Stephen King famously didn't approve of Stanley Kubrick's haunting adaptation of his 1977 novel – and indeed the film had something of a mixed reception upon its initial release. But it has endured to become one of the most iconic horror movies of all time, and with good reason: as a nightmarish, surrealist descent into one man's madness, it's rarely, if ever, been bettered.
Containing all the visual splendour you'd expect from such a master filmmaker, the film conjures up all manner of mesmerising images that have become staples in horror iconography and continues to generate much discussion and theorising. And of course, Nicholson is truly unforgettable as Jack Torrance – especially as the character veers further and further into insanity. Heeeeere's Johnny!
The Witches of Eastwick
- Comedy
- Fantasy
- 1987
- George Miller (2)
- 113 mins
- 18
Summary:
Comedy drama starring Jack Nicholson, Cher, Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer. Nothing ever happens in the sleepy New England town of Eastwick. But that's about to change when three bored, independent women make a wish for a dynamic man to enter their lives. So when the charismatic and mysterious Daryl Van Horne arrives on the scene, they find themselves happily taken in by his charms, but then strange things start to happen.How to watch
Why watch The Witches of Eastwick?:
Nicholson has played a number of villains and anti-heroes in his career – but in George Miller's charming comedy The Witches of Eastwick he goes one step further by playing the literal embodiment of the devil himself. His character is Daryl Van Horne, a charismatic and rather beguiling man who suddenly pitches up at the titular New England town shortly after three of its single female residents have wished for a new man to enter their lives.
Initially won over by his plentiful charms, things then start to go somewhat awry for the three women (played brilliantly by Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Susan Sarandon) as they begin to question if he's really as good as he first seemed. Nicholson is clearly having an absolute blast in the role – offering one of the most scenery-chewing, flamboyant performances of a career that's been dominated by them, and proving that he's just as adept at comedy as he is in more serious roles.
Batman
- Action
- Drama
- 1989
- Tim Burton
- 121 mins
- 12
Summary:
Action fantasy starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger. In the rotten heart of Gotham City, wrongdoers face a new nemesis: a caped crusader cracking down on crime. Photojournalist Vicki Vale's investigations take her to a party given by easy-going millionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. Meanwhile, dapper mobster Jack Napier becomes a fall guy for his criminal kingpin boss and undergoes a terrible transformation, emerging as a twisted villain destined to pose a deadly threat to Vicki and the mysterious Batman.How to watch
Why watch Batman?:
Ever since the late Heath Ledger's outstanding performance in The Dark Knight, portrayals of the Joker have tended to focus on the more dark and gritty aspect of the supervillain's personality. But it wasn't always this way – and in Tim Burton's majestic 1989 Batman adaptation, Nicholson turns in a spectacularly goofy performance as the Caped Crusader's arch-nemesis, offset brilliantly by the more straight-laced turn by Michael Keaton in the title role.
A far cry from the more serious adaptations of this source material that were to follow from the likes of Christopher Nolan and more recently Matt Reeves, Burton's gothic film is a wonderfully eccentric and cartoonish interpretation of the comics and is furiously entertaining from beginning to end, as Batman desperately tries to stop Nicholson's Joker from causing chaos in Gotham.
A Few Good Men
- Drama
- Thriller
- 1992
- Rob Reiner
- 132 mins
- 15
Summary:
Courtroom drama starring Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson and Demi Moore. Navy lawyer Daniel Kaffee is assigned to defend two marines accused of killing a colleague at their base in Cuba. As he gathers evidence for the case, Kaffee encounters strong opposition from the base's disciplinarian commanding officer.How to watch
Why watch A Few Good Men?:
Although he appears second on the cast billing, behind only star Tom Cruise, Nicholson is actually absent for the vast majority of Rob Reiner's thoroughly enjoyable adaptation of Aaron Sorkin's play. But the scenes in which he does appear are extremely memorable – virtually the dictionary definition of scene-stealing – and deservedly earned him another Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
Nicholson plays Colonel Nathan R Jessup, a hard-nosed marine officer who proves very uncooperative in helping navy lawyer Daniel Kaffee's (Cruise) investigation into the death of a marine who died on his watch. The courtroom scenes at the film's climax are especially well-played and feature yet another iconic Nicholson line: "You can't handle the truth" – which is delivered in a rather more low-key way than you might expect.
About Schmidt
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2002
- Alexander Payne
- 120 mins
- 15
Summary:
Comedy drama starring Jack Nicholson as Warren Schmidt, a former insurance company actuary who is struggling to cope with life after retirement. When his wife dies suddenly, Schmidt takes off in a luxury motor-home on a trip to attend his daughter's wedding. He meets several odd characters along the way - but can any of them convince him that his life has been anything but worthless?How to watch
Why watch About Schmidt?:
Unless he makes a spectacular return from retirement, Alexander Payne's comedy-drama from 2002 will go down as Jack Nicholson's last Oscar-nominated performance. In the film, which is loosely based on the 1996 novel of the same title by Louis Begley, Nicholson takes on the role of Warren Schmidt, a recently bereaved, newly retired insurance company actuary who has rather lost his way in life.
Essentially a quirky road trip movie – a genre which Payne has since returned to with both Sideways and Nebraska – About Schmidt is packed with heart and humour, and Nicholson is simply perfect as the lead. Schmidt is undoubtedly a far less outlandish character than many of the oddballs and outcasts he's become famous for portraying, but it's no less impressive a performance from the great actor – and thoroughly deserving of the praise it received.
Something's Gotta Give
- Comedy
- Drama
- 2003
- Nancy Meyers
- 122 mins
- 12A
Summary:
Romantic comedy drama starring Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, Keanu Reeves and Amanda Peet. Harry Sanborn is a confirmed bachelor who only dates women under 30 years old. When heart problems bring an abrupt end to a weekend with his latest young girlfriend, the ageing lothario finds himself being nursed by her mother, divorced playwright Erica Barry. Despite Harry's relationship beliefs, the two find themselves mutually attracted, but the situation becomes complicated when Erica is romantically pursued by Harry's attractive young doctor.How to watch
Why watch Something's Gotta Give?:
Nicholson and Diane Keaton are in fine form in this typically delightful rom-com from Nancy Meyers, starring as two polar opposite singles who unexpectedly find themselves falling for each other after a less than ideal meet-cute. The pair – who had previously starred together in the epic period film Reds – bounce off each other spectacularly, and it's impossible not to become invested in their unlikely romance.
The film doesn't exactly reinvent the wheel, but it's a heart-warming, smart, and most importantly funny film that also happens to be one of the few prominent examples of the rom-com genre to focus on characters over the age of 50. There are also several enjoyable supporting performances from a cast that includes Keanu Reeves, Frances McDormand and Amanda Peet.
The Departed
- Crime/detective
- Drama
- 2006
- Martin Scorsese
- 145 mins
- 18
Summary:
Oscar-winning crime drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson. In the brutal South Boston underworld, a criminal gang led by the ruthless Frank Costello plants a man in the police force in a concerted effort to keep one step ahead of the law. But the authorities also have their mole, and a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues as both men struggle to conceal their true identity.How to watch
Why watch The Departed?:
Over his career, Nicholson has worked with several of the finest filmmakers ever to grace Hollywood – but surprisingly it took him until 2006 to star in a film made by Martin Scorsese. In the great director's Oscar-winning gangster flick The Departed (a remake of the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs which transposes the action to Boston), Nicholson has a key role as mob boss Frank Costello – based on the Irish-American gangster Whitey Bulger.
After this, he'd only star in two further films before his retirement (The Bucket List and How Do You Know) meaning it will almost certainly go down as the last truly great performance of his glittering career. And what a performance it is – in a cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Mark Wahlberg, and Alec Baldwin, Nicholson still stands out as the star man, a perfect fit as the ruthless Mafia don.