Franco's rumoured fling Lindsay Lohan (who he denies ever having been involved with) gets a mention – written in her own "voice", no less...

"Fame raped me.

And I raped it, if you know what I'm saying."

As does Franco's deceased contemporary Heath Ledger:

Subtle stuff, that. But Franco isn't the only celeb to turn his hand to poetry. Here – with limited degrees of success – is what happened when his fellow A-listers put pen to paper.

TV's notorious bad boy Charlie Sheen doesn't exactly "win" when it comes to writing verse.

Someone needs to buy Jennifer Aniston a Thesaurus for Christmas.

Maybe she could borrow Kristen Stewart's...?

Daniel Radcliffe – one time portrayer of Allen Ginsberg – goes one better and rhymes...

Sean Penn certainly didn't mince his words when he picked up his pen.

Don't worry, says Kate Moss. It's what's underneath that matters.

And last – but by no means least – Pamela Anderson, who put pen to paper in commemoration of her 13th Playboy cover. Because striking a seductive pose is inspiring, ok?