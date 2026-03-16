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Viola Davis and bestselling author James Patterson reveal their inspiration for abortion courtroom drama "about America right now"
The actor is James Patterson’s latest collaborator for a powerful new novel about abortion rights in Trump’s America.
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Published: Monday, 16 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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